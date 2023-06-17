Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
IndyCar / Road America News

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Team Penske’s Will Power has hit out at Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon and the Road America track’s runoff after a “painful” IndyCar day at Road America.

Charles Bradley
By:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Power’s car had to be rebuilt after a bizarre crash in Saturday morning’s practice session with six-time champion Scott Dixon, who didn’t see the Australian coming after he’d spun and allowed Grosjean to pass.

Dixon then immediately drove into Power’s path, wrecking both cars, which led to a physical altercation when Power shoved his shoulder as he confronted his fellow Indy 500 winner.

This came after Grosjean had edged Power on to the grass moments earlier at over 150mph.

When interviewed by NBC Peacock after he failed to progress after Q1, Power produced an epic rant over Dixon, Grosjean and the Road America track’s runoff – after he’d suffered a wild off on the exit of the Carousel that flung his car into the air.

“This track’s terrible when you go off, they do a terrible job here,” he said. “They need to pick up their game, anywhere you go off you almost break your back every time. I’ve done it a couple of times this weekend, so they need a kick in the butt for this place.

“Just pissed about what Dixon did this morning, just ruined our whole weekend, it was just a terrible move.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet accident

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet accident

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Power was late joining qualifying as a loose tool had been left in his cockpit due to the frenzied nature of the repairs, and there were wild scenes in the pitlane as the team sought to locate it.

“The guys did a great job, unfortunately we had a screwdriver in there so I was the last to get going but everyone thrashed and did a fantastic job,” he added. “We got out there and I did everything I could.

“It’s just so hard in this field if you’re behind the eight ball, you’re not sure where the aero balance is with a new wing and new floor, so frustrating as I felt we were so quick this morning, just disappointed with what happened. Really disappointed.

“And Grosjean is a piece of crap if you saw what he did in practice, he needs a punch in the face.”

Grosjean was unavailable for interview on this subject, as he swiftly departed the pitlane after struggling in qualifying. He too suffered a wild flight, this time after being launched by a bump at the exit of the Turn 1 runoff.

After returning to the pits, Grosjean declared the car was “broken”. He will start 19th, with Power in 22nd and Dixon in 23rd.

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Road America: Herta takes last-gasp pole for Andretti
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Herta: Losing Road America race on fuel mileage “a killer” and “sucks”

Herta: Losing Road America race on fuel mileage “a killer” and “sucks”

IndyCar
Road America

Herta: Losing Road America race on fuel mileage “a killer” and “sucks” Herta: Losing Road America race on fuel mileage “a killer” and “sucks”

IndyCar Road America: Palou wins after late-race pass on Herta

IndyCar Road America: Palou wins after late-race pass on Herta

IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Palou wins after late-race pass on Herta IndyCar Road America: Palou wins after late-race pass on Herta

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Will Power More from
Will Power
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

IndyCar
Indy 500

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front

Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front

IndyCar
Indy 500

Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SF Super Formula
Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SGT Super GT
Suzuka

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

SUPC Supercars

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

SF Super Formula
Sugo

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe