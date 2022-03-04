Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Zanardi, Auberlen to be inducted into Long Beach Walk of Fame

Former IndyCar ace Alex Zanardi and active sportscar legend Bill Auberlen will be inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame next month.

Zanardi, Auberlen to be inducted into Long Beach Walk of Fame
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The 16th annual ceremony, a collaborative effort by the City of Long Beach and Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, will be held on April 7 at 11am on South Pine Avenue in front of the Convention and Entertainment Center in the build up to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Two-time CART Indy car champion Zanardi won the 1997 and ’98 Grands Prix of Long Beach, the same years he won the CART Championship. His final race at Long Beach came in 2001 (ABOVE), the same year his U.S. open-wheel career, which yielded 15 victories in total, was ended by the devastating accident at Lausitzring.

Despite losing his legs, Zanardi returned to motorsport, clocking up touring car victories in a BMW operated by hand controls, and went on to become a Paralympic champion in handcycling.

He is currently recuperating from a handcycling accident in 2020 and so the honor will be accepted on his behalf by friend and former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmy Vasser.

Auberlen, a native of Redondo Beach in California, is the most successful IMSA driver of all time with 63 wins to his name. Two of these triumphs came at Long Beach where he has a total of nine top-five finishes, and has twice won his class in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. His career continues, currently racing a BMW M4 for Turner Motorsports in IMSA’s GT Daytona class.

“Alex Zanardi and Bill Auberlen are icons in the auto racing world, and it is a privilege to honor them this way in our Motorsports Walk of Fame,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian added, “With their records here in Long Beach and elsewhere, Alex and Bill are very deserving to be inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame. Their contributions to the sport of racing around the world are undeniable and we’re pleased to acknowledge their outstanding careers with this honor.”

Team RLL BMW Z4 of Bill Auberlen and Dirk Werner heads to IMSA GTLM-class victory at Long Beach in 2015.

Team RLL BMW Z4 of Bill Auberlen and Dirk Werner heads to IMSA GTLM-class victory at Long Beach in 2015.

Photo by: David Yowe

shares
comments
Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas
Previous article

Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas Texas Rookie testing
IndyCar

Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas

Castroneves reveals new image on the Borg-Warner Trophy
IndyCar

Castroneves reveals new image on the Borg-Warner Trophy

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Bill Auberlen More from
Bill Auberlen
Turner Motorsport reveals BMW M4 GT3 colors for IMSA GTD
IMSA

Turner Motorsport reveals BMW M4 GT3 colors for IMSA GTD

“We made our own luck,” says Turner after win at The Glen Watkins Glen
IMSA

“We made our own luck,” says Turner after win at The Glen

Auberlen drops out of Sebring 12 Hours Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Auberlen drops out of Sebring 12 Hours

Latest news

Zanardi, Auberlen to be inducted into Long Beach Walk of Fame
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi, Auberlen to be inducted into Long Beach Walk of Fame

Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean says there’s “more to come”, despite fast pace in Texas

Castroneves reveals new image on the Borg-Warner Trophy
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves reveals new image on the Borg-Warner Trophy

IndyCar postpones 2.4-liter hybrid formula to 2024
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar postpones 2.4-liter hybrid formula to 2024

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.