Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
18 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

By:

The Road To Indy presented by Cooper Tires starts this weekend, supporting the NTT IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park, with double-headers for each of the three categories.

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

For weekend timetable, click here

Indy Lights

David Malukas, HMD Motorsports

David Malukas, HMD Motorsports

Photo by: Road To Indy

Following the 2020 hiatus for the Indy Lights series, IndyCar’s primary support series returns with 13 cars this weekend, and for the first time they'll run with a halo-type cockpit protection device.

Andretti Autosport, which won the previous two championships courtesy of Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew, returns with four cars the line-up headed by 2019 Indy Pro 2000 champion and 2018 USF2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood.

Michael Andretti’s squad can expect strong opposition from Juncos Racing, whose line-up includes reigning IP2000 champ Sting Ray Robb, and Global Racing Group with HMD, who topped the final test at Barber, thanks to David Malukas, Linus Lundqvist and Benjamin Pedersen. Lundqvist won the 2018 British Formula 3 title and the 2020 Formula Regional Americas championship.

Also noteworthy is the return of Carlin Racing which back in 2016 scooped the Lights title with Ed Jones.

Coverage can be found on Peacock Premium in the U.S., on REV TV in Canada and internationally via live streaming on the Road to Indy TV App and at RoadToIndy.TV and indylights.com.

2021 Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires

No. Driver Nationality Team
2 Sting Ray Robb USA Juncos Racing
5 Alex Peroni Australia Carlin
7 Christian Bogle USA Carlin
11 Antonio Serravalle Canada Pserra Racing / AS Promotions
17 Devlin DeFrancesco USA Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
24 Benjamin Pedersen Denmark Global Racing Group w/ HMD Motorsports
26 Linus Lundqvist Sweden Global Racing Group w/ HMD Motorsports
27 Robert Megennis USA Andretti Autosport
28 Kyle Kirkwood USA Andretti Autosport
51 Toby Sowery UK Juncos Racing
59 Nikita Lastochkin Russia HMD Motorsports
68 Danial Frost Singapore Andretti Autosport
79 David Malukas USA HMD Motorsports

Indy Pro 2000

Manuel Sulaiman, Juncos Racing

Manuel Sulaiman, Juncos Racing

Photo by: Road To Indy

Juncos Racing has produced the champion IP2000 driver in three of the last four seasons, but faces stern opposition from Pabst Racing, DEForce Racing, newcomer Jay Howard Driver Development, and RP Motorsport USA which won the series in 2019 with Kyle Kirkwood.

Manuel Sulaiman, who won twice during a solid rookie campaign in 2020, topped the timing charts for Juncos following two days of testing last week just ahead of 2020 USF2000 champion Christian Rasmussen of JHDD. Also watch fellow rookie Kyffin Simpson (Juncos) who grabbed the opening three Formula Regional Americas races of the season last month in Georgia.

Hunter McElrea (Pabst Racing) is returning after winning the 2020 season finale, as is Artem Petrov who won two races last year and has joined Exclusive Autosport. Petrov’s teammate is Braden Eves, the 2019 USF2000 champion whose race-winning campaign in 2020 was curtailed by a heavy crash at Indianapolis.

Reece Gold of Juncos Racing finished third in last year’s USF2000 championship, and should be worth watching for along with RP Motorsport USA’s Enzo Fittipaldi and Enaam Ahmed.

Global live streaming can be found on the Road to Indy TV App and at RoadToIndy.TV and indypro2000.com.

Indy Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires

No. Driver Nationality Team
1 Christian Rasmussen Denmark Jay Howard Driver Development
3 James Roe Ireland Turn 3 Motorsport
5 Wyatt Brichacek USA Jay Howard Driver Development
7 Cameron Shields Australia DEForce Racing
11 Hunter Yeany USA Velocity Racing Development
18 Hunter McElrea Australia Pabst Racing
20 Flinn Lazier USA Legacy Autosport
21 Kyffin Simpson Barbados Juncos Racing
22 Manuel Sulaiman Mexico Juncos Racing
27 Colin Kaminsky USA Pabst Racing
40 Jack William Miller USA Miller Vinatieri Motorsports
42 Artem Petrov Russia Exclusive Autosport
51 Jacob Abel USA Abel Motorsports
55 Reece Gold USA Juncos Racing
74 Enzo Fittipaldi USA RP Motorsport USA
77 Enaam Ahmed UK RP Motorsport USA
91 Braden Eves USA Exclusive Autosport

USF2000

Prescott Campbell, DE Force Racing

Prescott Campbell, DE Force Racing

Photo by: Road To Indy

As has been the case for the last several years, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship is deep in talent, and in Spring Training the top 16, representing seven different teams, were covered by less than a second. Christian Brooks (Exclusive Autosport) narrowly headed his fellow Californians Prescott Campbell and Nolan Siegel, both from DEForce Racing.

Brooks, Kiko Porto (DEForce Racing) and Michael d’Orlando (Cape Motorsports) are the only drivers in the field with a USF2000 victory to their credit. Brooks and Porto achieved their maiden wins during last year’s series finale at St. Petersburg, while d’Orlando, who is the top returning driver after finishing fourth in the 2020 title chase, earned his laurels at Mid-Ohio.

Other potential front-runners include series veterans Josh Green (Turn 3 Motorsport), and fellow Team USA Scholarship winner Simon Sikes who did not attend the Spring Training test but has already shown well in winter testing for the Legacy Autosport team.

Well over half of the field will be comprised of USF2000 rookies, the fastest of whom was 16-year-old Jace Denmark of Pabst Racing.

The Road to Indy TV App, RoadToIndy.TV and usf2000.com will feature live streaming coverage of USF2000 on-track activity.

Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

No. Driver Nationality Team
1 Ely Navarro USA DEForce Racing
2 Thomas Nepveu Canada Cape Motorsports
3 Evan Stamer USA Cape Motorsports
4 Michael d'Orlando USA Cape Motorsports
5 Spike Kohlbecker USA Cape Motorsports
6 Bijoy Garg USA Jay Howard Driver Development
8 Jackson Lee USA Jay Howard Driver Development
9 Peter Vodanovich New Zealand Jay Howard Driver Development
10 Nolan Siegel USA DEForce Racing
11 Prescott Campbell UK DEForce Racing
12 Kiko Porto Brazil DEForce Racing
16 Kent Vaccaro USA Miller Vinatieri Motorsports
19 Andre Castro USA Legacy Autosport
20 Simon Sikes USA Legacy Autosport
22 Yuven Sundaramoorthy USA Pabst Racing
23 Jace Denmark USA Pabst Racing
24 Josh Pierson USA Pabst Racing
29 Erik Evans USA Velocity Racing Development
33 Josh Green USA Turn 3 Motorsport
34 Dylan Christie USA Turn 3 Motorsport
44 Christian Brooks USA Exclusive Autosport
63 Trey Burke USA Joe Dooling Autosports
90 Grant Palmer USA Exclusive Autosport
91 Billy Frazer New Zealand Exclusive Autosport
92 Matt Round-Garrido UK Exclusive Autosport
99 Myles Rowe USA Force Indy
shares
comments
Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Previous article

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights , Indy Pro 2000 , USF2000
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"

2
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

3
Stock car

Bobby McCarty pulls away late and wins CARS Tour season opener

4
NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

5
NASCAR

Japanese driver Takuma Koga to compete for 2019 K&N West title

Latest news
56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
IndL

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

1h
Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Jan 21, 2021
Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Jan 15, 2021
Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift
IndL

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Jan 7, 2021
Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up
IndL

Megennis completes Andretti’s 2021 Indy Lights line-up

Dec 22, 2020
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Pennzoil becomes official partner of IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Pennzoil becomes official partner of IndyCar

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes
Formula 1 / Special feature

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime
IMSA / Commentary

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Trending Today

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Bobby McCarty pulls away late and wins CARS Tour season opener
Stock car Stock car / Breaking news

Bobby McCarty pulls away late and wins CARS Tour season opener

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

Japanese driver Takuma Koga to compete for 2019 K&N West title
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

Japanese driver Takuma Koga to compete for 2019 K&N West title

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup Series debut at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup Series debut at Talladega

Latest news

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
IndL Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.