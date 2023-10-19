Abel Motorsports signs Sundaramoorthy for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

A 20-year-old Indian-America, Sundaramoorthy contested four Indy NXT events with the team in 2023, earning two top 10s, including a best finish of ninth in the season finale at Laguna Seca.

“I’m extremely happy to have signed with Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT season,” said Sundaramoorthy, who is also an engineering student at the University of Wisconsin.

"I had an amazing experience running the last couple of Indy NXT races with them to cap off my 2023 season and I have a ton of confidence in the crew that we can create some solid results together next season. This wouldn’t be possible without my family, sponsors, and partners, so thank you to them.”

Sundaramoorthy competed in 13 of 18 rounds in the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2023, with a pair of eighth-place results serving as a season-best. The maiden campaign in the category the year prior yielded greater success, with a career-best runner-up result and two additional podiums en route to 10th in the championship standings.

In 2021, Sundaramoorthy captured four wins and five more podiums to finish third in the USF 2000 title race. He is the only Indian-American driver to score victories in the traditional IndyCar ladder system.

Yuven will immediately be thrust into the offseason program, which begins with this weekend’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“We are extremely excited that Yuven is going to be back with Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT season and getting to build on what we learned together in 2023,” said team owner Bill Abel.

“You know, Yuven joined us towards the end of last season for a few races to get his feet wet in the series, and the poise and talent he showed spoke volumes for what he can bring to our team, so we can’t wait to see what he can do in 2024.”