Abel Motorsports signs Sundaramoorthy for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Yuven Sundaramoorthy has been announced by Abel Motorsports for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.
A 20-year-old Indian-America, Sundaramoorthy contested four Indy NXT events with the team in 2023, earning two top 10s, including a best finish of ninth in the season finale at Laguna Seca.
“I’m extremely happy to have signed with Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT season,” said Sundaramoorthy, who is also an engineering student at the University of Wisconsin.
"I had an amazing experience running the last couple of Indy NXT races with them to cap off my 2023 season and I have a ton of confidence in the crew that we can create some solid results together next season. This wouldn’t be possible without my family, sponsors, and partners, so thank you to them.”
Sundaramoorthy competed in 13 of 18 rounds in the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2023, with a pair of eighth-place results serving as a season-best. The maiden campaign in the category the year prior yielded greater success, with a career-best runner-up result and two additional podiums en route to 10th in the championship standings.
In 2021, Sundaramoorthy captured four wins and five more podiums to finish third in the USF 2000 title race. He is the only Indian-American driver to score victories in the traditional IndyCar ladder system.
Yuven will immediately be thrust into the offseason program, which begins with this weekend’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
“We are extremely excited that Yuven is going to be back with Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT season and getting to build on what we learned together in 2023,” said team owner Bill Abel.
“You know, Yuven joined us towards the end of last season for a few races to get his feet wet in the series, and the poise and talent he showed spoke volumes for what he can bring to our team, so we can’t wait to see what he can do in 2024.”
Latest news
Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will
Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will
Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message
Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message
United States GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
United States GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel United States GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.