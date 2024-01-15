Andretti Global, Cape Motorsports form alliance for 2024 Indy NXT season

The newly formed Andretti Cape Indy NXT alliance will see Cape Motorsports, founded by brothers Dominic and Nicholas Cape in 2001, receive engineering and operational support from Andretti, five-time champions in the series since 2005. The model will mirror that of Andretti’s IndyCar Series partnership with Meyer Shank Racing.

Cape Motorsports have long been regarded as one of the powerhouse squads in the junior formula level, having won 14 championships, along with an IMSA Prototype Challenge title in 2006. The team opted to compete in Indy NXT last year, which marked the first time they were part of the series since 2010 when they partnered with Wayne Taylor Racing and featured Gustavo Yacamán behind the wheel.

“We’ve known Dominic and Nicholas Cape for years through junior formulas and have always been impressed by their performance,” said Andretti Global President J-F Thormann.

“They have built a small, but mighty organization recording many wins and championships and we are very happy to join forces in this Indy NXT effort. Coming together to bring two cars to the grid will help maintain strength for the sport and is a testament to our dedication to driver development.”

Dominic Cape, President of Cape Motorsports, added: “Both Nicholas and I are thrilled to be forming an alliance with Andretti Global. We had been talking to JF for a while about this project and it is exciting to see it all come together. It is truly an honor to be forming an alliance with a name like Andretti, the team has a tremendous racing pedigree. Our core values remain the same and we continue to strive for victories, our commitment to the drivers, championships and staff remains unwavering; we are here to race, develop drivers and keep winning.”

The 2024 season will begin with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg March 8-10.