Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
Indy Lights / Birmingham / Race report

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

By:

David Malukas shook off his disappointment from Saturday’s Race 1 DNF by scoring a dominant victory at Barber Motorsports Park, easily holding off Race 1 winner Linus Lundqvist.

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

HMD Motorsports’ polesitter Malukas capitalized on his advantage right from the start, pulling clear of Saturday’s winner Linus Lundqvist in the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports with Robert Megennis running third in the Andretti Autosport entry. The man on the move on the opening lap was Carlin’s newcomer Alex Peroni, who made a couple of bold moves to jump from eighth to fourth by Turn 7.

That demoted Toby Sowery’s Juncos Racing entry and the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport car of Devlin DeFrancesco.

Following his overambitious start in Saturday’s event that saw him break a front wing, Andretti’s Kyle Kirkwood took a cautious approach to this second start, and fell from seventh to ninth.

After 10 laps of the 35-lap event, Malukas had pulled a 2.5sec lead over Lundqvist, while Megennis was falling ever further back – over six seconds down after 12 laps – and was holding up the Peroni-Sowery-DeFrancesco convoy. However, with push to pass boost not being utilized this weekend due to a software issue, a following driver was largely going to be relying on his rival ahead making a mistake.

Or suffering a technical issue. Peroni abruptly but only temporarily slowed with a power cutout on Lap 17, allowing Sowery and DeFrancesco up into fourth and fifth, and immediately Sowery tried to capitalize on his promotion to attack Megennis. He dived down the inside of the Andretti driver at Turn 5 on Lap 18, but Megennis held on around the outside, didn’t wilt as the Juncos driver tried to crowd him off the track on the long drag to Turn 8, and held onto his third place.

On Lap 25, this battle for third was 19sec behind Lundqvist who was 4sec behind Malukas. On Lap 26, Sowery again tried to pass Megennis at Turn 5, but Megennis had his eye on his mirrors, saw the challenge coming, braked late – with a lock-up – and held on.

Further back in the line, a frustrated Kirkwood finally passed teammate Danial Frost around the outside of Turn 8 to claim eighth – which almost immediately became seventh when yesterday’s runner-up Benjamin Pedersen ran wide through the final corner and dropped behind both the Andretti cars.

With six laps to go, Megennis suddenly slowed exiting Turn 1 with a deflated left-front tire – possibly a result of regularly flat-spotting in defense – and in the confusion DeFrancesco slipped past Sowery to claim third, while Kirkwood passed Peroni to claim fifth as Megennis trickled slowly to the pits. Teammate Frost would suffer a similar problem on the final lap.

Malukas scored a well deserved win by over six seconds, no doubt ruing what might have been yesterday, when he was nudged off track by Kirkwood. Lundqvist takes an early lead in the championship with a first and a second from the weekend, while Kirkwood in fifth salvaged what he could from a messy weekend in which the Andretti cars never looked the equal of their GMG/HMD rivals.

P

Name

Laps

LapTime

FTime

Diff

Led

ST

Team

I1

I2

I3

1

David Malukas

35

1:13.5299

1:12.7762

LAP 35

35

1

HMD Motorsports

57.0832

17.8820

21.7504

2

Linus Lundqvist

35

1:13.8599

1:12.8406

6.3895

  

2

Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports

47.0446

18.2057

21.7231

3

Devlin DeFrancesco

35

1:12.8944

1:12.8944

32.1326

  

4

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

33.6652

17.9975

21.2317

4

Toby Sowery

35

1:13.3887

1:13.0453

33.1431

  

5

Juncos Racing

33.9214

18.0537

21.4136

5

Kyle Kirkwood

35

1:13.3196

1:12.8959

33.5494

  

7

Andretti Autosport

33.7301

18.0358

21.5537

6

Alex Peroni

35

1:13.7168

1:13.4781

36.5642

  

8

Carlin

34.0223

18.1714

21.5231

7

Benjamin Pedersen

35

1:13.7946

1:13.7295

39.4897

  

6

Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports

33.9854

18.1902

21.6190

8

Sting Ray Robb

35

1:13.6387

1:13.4921

39.8679

  

9

Juncos Racing

33.9952

18.0534

21.5901

9

Nikita Lastochkin

35

1:14.0243

1:13.5221

40.9812

  

11

HMD Motorsports

34.0699

18.1817

21.7727

10

Christian Bogle

35

1:14.4097

1:14.0157

52.1906

  

13

Carlin

34.3852

18.2128

21.8117

11

Antonio Serravalle

35

1:14.5308

1:13.9543

52.8125

  

12

Pserra Racing

34.2601

18.2116

22.0591

12

Danial Frost

34

1:52.3947

1:13.6978

1 LAPS

  

10

Andretti Autosport

40.5524

24.5907

21.7101

13

Robert Megennis

32

1:31.8214

1:13.6070

1 LAPS

  

3

Andretti Autosport

      

 

shares
comments
Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

Previous article

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Event Birmingham
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

18min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

3
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

4
Formula 1

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

Latest news
Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2
IndL

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

59m
Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
IndL

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

Apr 17, 2021
56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
IndL

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Apr 13, 2021
Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Jan 21, 2021
Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Jan 15, 2021
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up Birmingham
IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

O’Ward: Pole a result of hustling a car with perfect balance Birmingham
IndyCar / Breaking news

O’Ward: Pole a result of hustling a car with perfect balance

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar / Preview

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 and MotoGP to honour late Fausto Gresini on Sunday

Allison doesn't want Mercedes F1 team boss role - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Allison doesn't want Mercedes F1 team boss role - Wolff

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

Latest news

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2
IndL Indy Lights / Race report

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
IndL Indy Lights / Race report

Barber Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
IndL Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Sowery lands second Juncos Racing Indy Lights ride

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.