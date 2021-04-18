Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

HMD Motorsports’ polesitter Malukas capitalized on his advantage right from the start, pulling clear of Saturday’s winner Linus Lundqvist in the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports with Robert Megennis running third in the Andretti Autosport entry. The man on the move on the opening lap was Carlin’s newcomer Alex Peroni, who made a couple of bold moves to jump from eighth to fourth by Turn 7.

That demoted Toby Sowery’s Juncos Racing entry and the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport car of Devlin DeFrancesco.

Following his overambitious start in Saturday’s event that saw him break a front wing, Andretti’s Kyle Kirkwood took a cautious approach to this second start, and fell from seventh to ninth.

After 10 laps of the 35-lap event, Malukas had pulled a 2.5sec lead over Lundqvist, while Megennis was falling ever further back – over six seconds down after 12 laps – and was holding up the Peroni-Sowery-DeFrancesco convoy. However, with push to pass boost not being utilized this weekend due to a software issue, a following driver was largely going to be relying on his rival ahead making a mistake.

Or suffering a technical issue. Peroni abruptly but only temporarily slowed with a power cutout on Lap 17, allowing Sowery and DeFrancesco up into fourth and fifth, and immediately Sowery tried to capitalize on his promotion to attack Megennis. He dived down the inside of the Andretti driver at Turn 5 on Lap 18, but Megennis held on around the outside, didn’t wilt as the Juncos driver tried to crowd him off the track on the long drag to Turn 8, and held onto his third place.

On Lap 25, this battle for third was 19sec behind Lundqvist who was 4sec behind Malukas. On Lap 26, Sowery again tried to pass Megennis at Turn 5, but Megennis had his eye on his mirrors, saw the challenge coming, braked late – with a lock-up – and held on.

Further back in the line, a frustrated Kirkwood finally passed teammate Danial Frost around the outside of Turn 8 to claim eighth – which almost immediately became seventh when yesterday’s runner-up Benjamin Pedersen ran wide through the final corner and dropped behind both the Andretti cars.

With six laps to go, Megennis suddenly slowed exiting Turn 1 with a deflated left-front tire – possibly a result of regularly flat-spotting in defense – and in the confusion DeFrancesco slipped past Sowery to claim third, while Kirkwood passed Peroni to claim fifth as Megennis trickled slowly to the pits. Teammate Frost would suffer a similar problem on the final lap.

Malukas scored a well deserved win by over six seconds, no doubt ruing what might have been yesterday, when he was nudged off track by Kirkwood. Lundqvist takes an early lead in the championship with a first and a second from the weekend, while Kirkwood in fifth salvaged what he could from a messy weekend in which the Andretti cars never looked the equal of their GMG/HMD rivals.

P Name Laps LapTime FTime Diff Led ST Team I1 I2 I3 1 David Malukas 35 1:13.5299 1:12.7762 LAP 35 35 1 HMD Motorsports 57.0832 17.8820 21.7504 2 Linus Lundqvist 35 1:13.8599 1:12.8406 6.3895 2 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 47.0446 18.2057 21.7231 3 Devlin DeFrancesco 35 1:12.8944 1:12.8944 32.1326 4 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 33.6652 17.9975 21.2317 4 Toby Sowery 35 1:13.3887 1:13.0453 33.1431 5 Juncos Racing 33.9214 18.0537 21.4136 5 Kyle Kirkwood 35 1:13.3196 1:12.8959 33.5494 7 Andretti Autosport 33.7301 18.0358 21.5537 6 Alex Peroni 35 1:13.7168 1:13.4781 36.5642 8 Carlin 34.0223 18.1714 21.5231 7 Benjamin Pedersen 35 1:13.7946 1:13.7295 39.4897 6 Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports 33.9854 18.1902 21.6190 8 Sting Ray Robb 35 1:13.6387 1:13.4921 39.8679 9 Juncos Racing 33.9952 18.0534 21.5901 9 Nikita Lastochkin 35 1:14.0243 1:13.5221 40.9812 11 HMD Motorsports 34.0699 18.1817 21.7727 10 Christian Bogle 35 1:14.4097 1:14.0157 52.1906 13 Carlin 34.3852 18.2128 21.8117 11 Antonio Serravalle 35 1:14.5308 1:13.9543 52.8125 12 Pserra Racing 34.2601 18.2116 22.0591 12 Danial Frost 34 1:52.3947 1:13.6978 1 LAPS 10 Andretti Autosport 40.5524 24.5907 21.7101 13 Robert Megennis 32 1:31.8214 1:13.6070 1 LAPS 3 Andretti Autosport