Bryce Aron joins Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season

The rebranded Andretti Global team has announced the arrival of Bryce Aron for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.

Joey Barnes
By:
Bryce Aron, Hitech GP

The 20-year-old Illinois native will pilot the team’s No. 27 entry for his maiden campaign in IndyCar’s developmental category. He is the team’s second confirmed signing for next year, alongside Irishman James Roe.

A Team USA scholarship recipient in 2020, Aron became the first American in British motorsports history to place in the top five at the Walter Hayes Trophy (third) and Formula Ford Festival (fifth). He competed in British F3 from 2021 and 2022, collecting 12 top-10 finishes in his first year and scoring a win, three podiums and eight top-10 finishes.

Aron spent 2023 in Euroformula Open F3 Championship, claiming three wins, five podiums and a pole position, placing him in fourth place in the overall standings.

The sole American in that field, he will forgo the last round of the season to make his inauguration to Indy NXT in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on 20 October.

“To say I’m excited to be joining Andretti Global is a vast understatement,” Aron said. “It’s really a dream come true, and I’m honored to be a part of this amazing team.

“I’ve grown up watching the Andretti team win in Indianapolis, so it means everything to me to be able to learn from this talented group. I’m happy to be returning to the U.S. to take this giant step towards my end goal of competing in IndyCar.

“I can’t wait to get started with the team and I believe we can achieve a lot together in 2024.”

J-F Thormann, president of Andretti Global, believes the pedigree of the team’s newest signing will translate well to Indy NXT.

“We take a great deal of pride in the up-and-coming drivers we bring into our Indy NXT program and the addition of Bryce is no exception,” Thormann said. “He’s proven that he knows how to win races during his time in Europe, so we’re eager to see what he will do with an opportunity to compete in Indy NXT.

“We have high hopes for Bryce in his rookie year, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team for the upcoming season.”

