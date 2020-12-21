Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

shares
comments
Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021
By:

After a three-year absence, Carlin will return to the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series next season in partnership with Jay Howard Driver Development.

Carlin not only won the 2016 Indy Lights championship with Ed Jones, it managed to amass 12 wins across its three seasons. However, when the team graduated to IndyCar for 2018, team principal Trevor Carlin pulled out of the junior formula.

Now the team intends to compete in both IndyCar and Indy Lights, with the Lights arm of the squad also serving as the top rung of Jay Howard’s Driver Development (JHDD).

The team announced Sunday that it has completed its first signing, 21-year-old Australia-born Alex Peroni, who comes to the US having raced in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Last year he claimed three podium finishes and two fastest laps to take 10th in the standings in the 30-car field.

“I’m seriously pumped to be joining the 2021 Indy Lights field and to be doing it with a team such as Carlin who I know have been successful in the series before and of course I know well from Europe,” said Peroni. “I’m so thankful to Blundstone and the state of Tasmania for their continued support and for allowing me to follow my dream.

“No doubt there will be a lot to learn in terms of both the car and the different circuits, but I am absolutely ready for the challenge and know I will have a great team behind me to bring me up to speed.”

Carlin commented: “We’re really excited to be back in Indy Lights having been so successful in the series in the past. It’s a fantastic series to prepare drivers for the NTT IndyCar Series and it was always our aim to return to the junior formula once we had become more settled in IndyCar.

“We’re very proud that Alex and his sponsors have chosen Carlin as the team to take his first steps into US racing. We know having raced against him in the immensely competitive FIA Formula 3 Championship what he is capable of and I can’t wait to see his potential evolve in the Indy Lights field.”

African American-led group to compete in USF2000

Previous article

African American-led group to compete in USF2000
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Indy Lights
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon

Schatz captures win at Eldora Historical Big One
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Schatz captures win at Eldora Historical Big One

The Hendrick plane crash ... Ten years later
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The Hendrick plane crash ... Ten years later

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Kevin Harvick named NMPA Driver of the Year for the fourth time
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick named NMPA Driver of the Year for the fourth time

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date

Latest news

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

African American-led group to compete in USF2000
NTNL USF2000 / Breaking news

African American-led group to compete in USF2000

Andretti Steinbrenner confirms DeFrancesco in Lights line-up
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Andretti Steinbrenner confirms DeFrancesco in Lights line-up

HMD and Global Racing Group to enter four-car Lights team
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

HMD and Global Racing Group to enter four-car Lights team

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari wary of top-three rival teams' "free tokens"

15h
2
Formula 1

Adding camber would help "boring" Abu Dhabi GP - Ocon

6h
3
World of Outlaws

Schatz captures win at Eldora Historical Big One

4
NASCAR Cup

The Hendrick plane crash ... Ten years later

5
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Latest news

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021
IndL

Carlin team returns to Indy Lights for 2021

African American-led group to compete in USF2000
NTNL

African American-led group to compete in USF2000

Andretti Steinbrenner confirms DeFrancesco in Lights line-up
IndL

Andretti Steinbrenner confirms DeFrancesco in Lights line-up

HMD and Global Racing Group to enter four-car Lights team
IndL

HMD and Global Racing Group to enter four-car Lights team

Former champion Indy Lights team Belardi shuts down
IndL

Former champion Indy Lights team Belardi shuts down

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.