Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win

From pole position, Kirkwood immediately got the jump on Linus Lundqvist of GRG with HMD Motorsports who had to protect himself from Toby Sowery in the Juncos Racing entry. Behind them, Alex Peroni of Carlin ran fourth ahead of David Malukas, who had done well to qualify fifth after a huge shunt in practice.

At the back, Antonio Serravalle and Christian Bogle made contact but got going again without the need for a caution flag.

Over the opening segment of this 25-lap race, Kirkwood led by around 1.5sec, with Lundqvist coming under pressure from Sowery. However, Sowery made a slight error on the eighth lap, he dropped one second and into the clutches of Peroni… who in turn was only 1sec ahead of Malukas.

Trying to separate Robert Megennis from seventh place, Benjamin Pedersen of GRG/HMD brushed a wall which dropped him to 11th field with five laps to go, but he continued despite running well off the pace, as he was still ahead of Serravalle and Bogle.

In the closing laps, Sowery – now 3.5sec behind Lundqvist – was facing a renewed attack from Peroni, while Megennis who, defending from Sting Ray Robb (Juncos) made contact that put Robb in the wall on the penultimate lap, and allowed Devlin DeFrancesco onto his teammate’s tail.

Lundqvist charged onto Kirkwood’s tail in the final lap but Kirkwood held firm to win by half a second, while Sowery staved off Peroni to claim the final podium position.

P Name FL FTime Diff Led ST Speed Team I1 I2 I3 Points 1 Kyle Kirkwood 17 1:22.6549 LAP 25 25 1 101.414 Andretti Autosport 1:01.5803 31.1651 15.4711 156 2 Linus Lundqvist 23 1:22.4535 0.5174 2 101.694 Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 51.8438 31.1690 15.3104 165 3 Toby Sowery 18 1:22.6760 6.2350 3 101.209 Juncos Racing 53.7213 31.0432 15.4041 127 4 Alex Peroni 18 1:22.6399 7.4571 4 101.868 Carlin 54.9035 31.2123 15.5315 120 5 David Malukas 22 1:22.9187 12.0736 5 101.729 HMD Motorsports 52.0700 31.1328 15.4653 168 6 Danial Frost 23 1:22.5849 13.4912 6 101.570 Andretti Autosport 51.7999 31.1026 15.4732 110 7 Devlin DeFrancesco 20 1:23.7670 45.0127 11 97.040 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 39.5455 31.8588 15.7762 113 8 Robert Megennis 13 1:23.7889 48.2762 8 93.375 Andretti Autosport 41.0877 33.0840 16.4309 96 9 Nikita Lastochkin 16 1:23.6008 48.4237 10 98.463 HMD Motorsports 37.6723 32.2066 16.0414 73 10 Sting Ray Robb 18 1:23.4967 72.6774 9 80.989 Juncos Racing 48.4612 37.3002 18.6976 83 11 Benjamin Pedersen 16 1:23.0106 75.8372 7 96.774 Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports 38.7373 32.6079 16.0754 98 12 Antonio Serravalle 11 1:25.1418 1 LAPS 12 97.225 Pserra Racing 42.5364 32.5253 15.8693 73 13 Christian Bogle 19 1:24.0610 4 LAPS 13 96.471 Carlin 38.9452 32.3545 16.3954 67