Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
Indy Lights / Detroit Race report

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win

Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport led from pole to checkered flag in Indy Lights’ first race of the weekend to score his second win of the season, but Linus Lundqvist kept him under pressure all the way to the end.

Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood beats Lundqvist for second win

From pole position, Kirkwood immediately got the jump on Linus Lundqvist of GRG with HMD Motorsports who had to protect himself from Toby Sowery in the Juncos Racing entry. Behind them, Alex Peroni of Carlin ran fourth ahead of David Malukas, who had done well to qualify fifth after a huge shunt in practice.

At the back, Antonio Serravalle and Christian Bogle made contact but got going again without the need for a caution flag.

Over the opening segment of this 25-lap race, Kirkwood led by around 1.5sec, with Lundqvist coming under pressure from Sowery. However, Sowery made a slight error on the eighth lap, he dropped one second and into the clutches of Peroni… who in turn was only 1sec ahead of Malukas.

Trying to separate Robert Megennis from seventh place, Benjamin Pedersen of GRG/HMD brushed a wall which dropped him to 11th field with five laps to go, but he continued despite running well off the pace, as he was still ahead of Serravalle and Bogle.

In the closing laps, Sowery – now 3.5sec behind Lundqvist – was facing a renewed attack from Peroni, while Megennis who, defending from Sting Ray Robb (Juncos) made contact that put Robb in the wall on the penultimate lap, and allowed Devlin DeFrancesco onto his teammate’s tail.

Lundqvist charged onto Kirkwood’s tail in the final lap but Kirkwood held firm to win by half a second, while Sowery staved off Peroni to claim the final podium position.

P

Name

FL

FTime

Diff

Led

ST

Speed

Team

I1

I2

I3

Points

1

Kyle Kirkwood

17

1:22.6549

LAP 25

25

1

101.414

Andretti Autosport

1:01.5803

31.1651

15.4711

156

2

Linus Lundqvist

23

1:22.4535

0.5174

  

2

101.694

Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports

51.8438

31.1690

15.3104

165

3

Toby Sowery

18

1:22.6760

6.2350

  

3

101.209

Juncos Racing

53.7213

31.0432

15.4041

127

4

Alex Peroni

18

1:22.6399

7.4571

  

4

101.868

Carlin

54.9035

31.2123

15.5315

120

5

David Malukas

22

1:22.9187

12.0736

  

5

101.729

HMD Motorsports

52.0700

31.1328

15.4653

168

6

Danial Frost

23

1:22.5849

13.4912

  

6

101.570

Andretti Autosport

51.7999

31.1026

15.4732

110

7

Devlin DeFrancesco

20

1:23.7670

45.0127

  

11

97.040

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

39.5455

31.8588

15.7762

113

8

Robert Megennis

13

1:23.7889

48.2762

  

8

93.375

Andretti Autosport

41.0877

33.0840

16.4309

96

9

Nikita Lastochkin

16

1:23.6008

48.4237

  

10

98.463

HMD Motorsports

37.6723

32.2066

16.0414

73

10

Sting Ray Robb

18

1:23.4967

72.6774

  

9

80.989

Juncos Racing

48.4612

37.3002

18.6976

83

11

Benjamin Pedersen

16

1:23.0106

75.8372

  

7

96.774

Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports

38.7373

32.6079

16.0754

98

12

Antonio Serravalle

11

1:25.1418

1 LAPS

  

12

97.225

Pserra Racing

42.5364

32.5253

15.8693

73

13

Christian Bogle

19

1:24.0610

4 LAPS

  

13

96.471

Carlin

38.9452

32.3545

16.3954

67

 

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55

Former Indy car star Andre Ribeiro dies of cancer aged 55
