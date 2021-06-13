Detroit Indy Lights: Kirkwood wins again, closes title fight

Race 1 winner Kirkwood, who started from third, immediately sliced his Andretti car past front-row starter David Malukas of HMD Motorsports into Turn 1 at the drop of the green and started hunting down pole-winner Linus Lundqvist.

On the run down to Turn 6 on Lap 2, Kirkwood made his move on the leader and hit the front.

Danial Frost ran fourth in the second Andretti car but had already dropped two seconds to the top three, and Toby Sowery pounced on him on Lap 3 to grab fourth place for Juncos Racing.

Although Kirkwood pulled a one-second lead, the battle for second between teammates Lundqvist was not hindering the pair from keeping well in touch. Devlin de Francesco passed Robert Megennis (both Andretti cars) on Lap 5, leaving him to fend off the Carlin car of Alex Peroni and Benjamin Pedersen in another HMD machine. However, Peroni brought out a full-course caution on Lap 8 when he tried to pass Megennis around the outside of Turn 3 and made heavy contact with the tire wall.

The race restarted on Lap 12, and the drivers remained well behaved into Turn 1, but Sowery was all over Malukas for third, while Frost was struggling to hold off teammate DeFranceso. But it was Sting Ray Robb who made the most progress, passing Pedersen at the restart and then Megennis one lap later.

Up front, Kirkwood was now gapping the GRG/HMD car of Lundqvist, as the Swede again had his mirrors full of Malukas, with Sowery poised just about hanging on, waiting to take advantage of any momentum loss between the pair. On Lap 17, Pedersen finally demoted Megennis at Turn 1, but was already 5sec behind Robb’s Juncos car. On Lap 22, Megennis lost a spot to the second Carlin car of Christian Bogle, who’d taken advantage of the earlier caution to take on a set of new Cooper Tires.

By Lap 22 of the 30-lap race, Kirkwood’s lead was just under 2.5sec, while Lundqvist had a little more breathing room having pulled a second on Malukas. But Lundqvist set his fastest lap of the race thus far on Lap 25, to chip the gap to Kirkwood under 2sec.

That became irrelevant on Lap 26 when Frost had a hand knocked off the steering wheel by a bump at Turn 11, and understeered into the tire wall, promoting DeFrancesco, Robb and Pedersen into fifth, sixth and seventh.

Frost’s wreck was cleared in time to allow a one-lap sprint to the finish, and Lundqvist was all over Kirkwood through Turn 1 but the Andretti driver hugged the middle line, got through Turn 2 better and was able to pull away again, to take his second win of the weekend by 1sec, ahead of the two HMD cars, Sowery and DeFranceso.

Robb lost out at the second restart, getting jumped by Pedersen, Bogle, Megennis and Nikita Lastochkin.

The result leaves Lundqvist leading the championship by just one point over Malukas and four over Kirkwood.

P Name FL FTime Diff Gap Led ST Status Team I1 I2 I3 Points 1 Kyle Kirkwood 26 1:21.6725 LAP 30 29 3 Active Andretti Autosport 37.1478 31.3034 15.8641 187 2 Linus Lundqvist 25 1:21.6108 1.0547 1.0547 1 1 Active Global Racing Group w/HMD Motorsports 37.9686 31.5995 15.7136 191 3 David Malukas 26 1:21.4559 1.4701 0.4154 2 Active HMD Motorsports 38.2303 31.5694 15.6615 190 4 Toby Sowery 23 1:21.6831 1.9956 0.5255 6 Active Juncos Racing 38.4901 31.5599 15.6066 146 5 Devlin DeFrancesco 25 1:22.6110 3.0804 1.0848 9 Active Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 38.8208 31.8073 15.8420 130 6 Benjamin Pedersen 22 1:22.2903 3.5231 0.4427 7 Active Global Racing Group wHMD Motorsports 38.9464 31.8552 15.7278 113 7 Christian Bogle 25 1:23.3165 5.6553 2.1322 12 Active Carlin 39.0047 32.8958 16.3046 81 8 Robert Megennis 24 1:23.3579 6.6593 1.0040 4 Active Andretti Autosport 40.2009 32.4335 16.3573 109 9 Nikita Lastochkin 22 1:22.9837 6.9925 0.3332 10 Active HMD Motorsports 40.1098 32.5623 16.1340 85 10 Sting Ray Robb 24 1:22.8464 8.3603 1.3678 11 Active Juncos Racing 42.0657 33.2639 16.1484 94 11 Antonio Serravalle 21 1:24.5137 9.1177 0.7574 13 Active Pserra Racing 40.7615 33.5278 16.3138 83 12 Danial Frost 23 1:22.2244 Contact 9.7164 5 Contact Andretti Autosport 36.3242 30.7969 15.2721 119 13 Alex Peroni 7 1:23.8890 Contact 0.1362 8 Contact Carlin 36.8617 31.4845 15.5428 128