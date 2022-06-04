Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule Next / Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2
Indy Lights Race report

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

The fifth race of the Indy Lights championship at Detroit was full of incident, but not for points leader Linus Lundqvist who drove from pole to victory lane.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
Listen to this article

From pole Lundqvist in the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry immediately took control ahead of teammate Benjamin Pedersen in the Global Racing Group HMD car, while over the first lap, Sting Ray Robb in the top Andretti Autosport car was able to hold off a strong challenge from Danial Frost in a third HMD car.

Hunter McElrea ran fifth for Andretti, while on the second lap, teammate Matthew Brabham outbraked Jacob Abel at Turn 3 to make it three Andretti cars in the top six.

On Lap 3, Abel’s day got much worse, when Christian Rasmussen dived down his inside at Turn 7. Mounting the inside curb, Rasmussen’s tail stepped out and his left-rear bounced Abel’s car into the tire wall. Race Control regarded it as avoidable contact and sent him to the back of the field.

The Lap 6 restart saw Lundqvist, maintain his lead ahead of Pedersen, and Robb, but Frost was demoted to fifth by a brave outside move by McElrea at Turn 1. On Lap 8, Robb had a look down the inside of Pedersen, while Brabham was all over Frost.

It was Lap 15 before Robb got his next chance, and he tried around the outside of Pedersen at Turn 7. It didn’t work; the rear swung out under braking and he struck the tire wall with his left rear, bending his suspension, and sending him limping to the pits, and elevating McElrea to third. However he was 4sec behind Pedersen who in turn was 4sec behind leader Lundqvist. But McElrea’s third didn’t last long: he lost the rear under braking for Turn 7, and slid into the tire wall. The car didn’t appear badly damaged but he had to stop for a new rear wing.

Then Rasmussen, who had climbed back to fifth, appeared to make a big mistake exiting Turn 5, and understeered then oversteered into the exit wall, necessitating another yellow flag.

The green waved with four laps to go, and Lundqvist was again flawless and immediately pulled out a lead of 1.5sec. Behind Pedersen, the battle between Frost and Brabham got frantic, until with two laps to go, Frost’s car suddenly slowed allowing Brabham into the final podium spot.

Lundqvist passed the checkered flag with a 3.7sec lead over Pedersen, with Brabham a further one second back.

Behind Brabham, Christian Bogle kept it clean to score his best result yet for HMD Motorsports, while Kyffin Simpson was third for TJ Speed Motorsports, and Antonio Serravalle sixth for HMD.

P

Name

Laps

Diff

Led

ST

Team

Points

1

Linus Lundqvist

25

LAP 25

25

1

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

229

2

Benjamin Pedersen

25

3.7232

  

2

Global Racing Group with HMD

171

3

Matthew Brabham

25

4.7936

  

6

Andretti Autosport

154

4

Christian Bogle

25

10.2362

  

11

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

112

5

Kyffin Simpson

25

10.8649

  

12

TJ Speed Motorsports

121

6

Antonio Serravalle

25

11.4164

  

13

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

121

7

James Roe

25

16.4810

  

9

TJ Speed Motorsports

94

8

Ryan Phinny

25

20.8913

  

14

Abel Motorsports

58

10

Danial Frost

23

In Pit

  

4

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

161

10

Danial Frost

23

In Pit

  

4

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

161

11

Sting Ray Robb

23

2 LAPS

  

3

Andretti Autosport

156

12

Hunter McElrea

22

3 LAPS

  

5

Andretti Autosport

123

13

Christian Rasmussen

17

Contact

  

8

Andretti Autosport

130

14

Jacob Abel

2

Contact

  

7

Abel Motorsports

118

 

shares
comments
IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule
Previous article

IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule
Next article

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2 Detroit
Indy Lights

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi leads race day warm-up session Detroit
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi leads race day warm-up session

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates again in Race 2

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Detroit Indy Lights: Lundqvist dominates Race 1

IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule

Indy Lights Indy GP: Lundqvist clinches win in interrupted Race 2
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Indy Lights Indy GP: Lundqvist clinches win in interrupted Race 2

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.