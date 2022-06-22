Firestone to replace Cooper as tire supplier for Indy Lights

Listen to this article

As part of the opening of Firestone’s Advanced Tire Production Center (ATPC) in Akron, OH., IndyCar and Firestone officials announced plans for Firestone to become the sole tire supplier for Indy Lights beginning in 2023.

This sees the company replace Cooper Tires, who became the series supplier in 2014, after Andersen Promotions took on the role of promoter and brought the series in line with the other steps on the Road To Indy ladder, namely, USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 (formerly Star Mazda and then Pro Mazda).

However, IndyCar took over the running of Indy Lights once the 2021 season ended, with improved integration between the two series in marketing, digital assets and race officiating. Less than nine months on, IndyCar’s long-term partner Firestone has committed to supplying the feeder series – a case of reunification, since Bridgestone brands Firestone and Dayton supplied tires for Indy Lights from 1991 to 2013.

“Firestone continues to be a phenomenal partner,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “We are proud to see that our relationship is expanding into supplying tires for both of our series.

“Their attention to detail, safety and performance is unmatched. Supplying their world-class product to the NTT IndyCar Series and Indy Lights reflects Firestone’s commitment to IndyCar’s present and future.”

Lisa Boggs, director of motorsports at Bridgestone Americas added: “We look forward to expanding our partnership with IndyCar to supply tires for Indy Lights starting in 2023. “We know the importance this series has for technology advancement and driver development and are proud to be a part of the journey.”

“We want to thank Cooper Tires, who has been a partner with Indy Lights since 2014,” said series director Levi Jones. “Their assistance while IndyCar assumed operational control was crucial to our success.

“With Firestone, we cannot wait to begin this new era, which will align the entire IndyCar paddock and help our rising stars reach their goal of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

The next round of the Lights series will be held on Sunday, July 3, at Mid-Ohio just before the ninth round of the IndyCar Series.