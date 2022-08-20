Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway – weekend schedule
Indy Lights / Gateway Race report

Gateway Indy Lights: Brabham snatches win with late pass

He left it until the closing stages, but Matt Brabham pulled off a perfectly executed pass on long-time leader Linus Lundqvist to deliver a superb win for Andretti Autosport.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Gateway Indy Lights: Brabham snatches win with late pass
Listen to this article

From his seventh pole of the season, Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing hit the front at the start, but teammate Benjamin Pedersen was struggling to hold off Andretti Autosport duo Matthew Brabham and Christian Rasmussen, and he had to give up his second place to Brabham on Lap 2.

Rasmussen kissed the wall but kept it straight, but then spent two laps side-by-side with Danial Frost (HMD), banging wheels at times, before establishing himself in fourth.

With 10 of the 75 laps completed, Lundqvist was 0.75sec ahead of Brabham who had the same margin over Pedersen, but five laps later Lundqvist’s advantage was down to half a second.

Approaching half distance little had changed, except Pedersen was now 1.5 behind Brabham, and Rasmussen was closing on him. On Lap 40, Rasmussen made the move around the outside through Turns 1 and 2 to claim a podium position.

With 25 laps to go, Lundqvist, Brabham and Rasmussen were approaching lapped traffic, but on Lap 52 Rasmussen got high exiting Turn 2, and smacked the wall with his right-rear wheel. Somehow he kept the impact gentle enough that he was able to limp his car to pitlane and the race was able to stay green. This was good news for Hunter McElrea and Sting Ray Robb who were able to demote Jacob Abel to seventh.

The battle for the lead didn’t seem to alter through traffic, Brabham remaining just under half a second behind, but once in clean air for the final 10 laps, Brabham started experimenting with different lines and closing his deficit to a quarter second with five to go. On Lap 72, he rocketed off Turn 2 apex and drafted past along the inside down to Turn 3 and snatched the lead.

Lundqvist tried to hang on but Brabham eked out his margin to 0.925sec by the time he passed the checkered flag for his first win since St. Petersburg. It avenged his defeat in Iowa when Lundqvist squeezed him into the wall.

Pedersen was 11sec down by the end, but 1.3sec ahead of Frost, with McElrea eight seconds further back but just ahead of Robb.

P

Name

Laps

Diff

Led

ST

Team

Points

1

Matthew Brabham

75

-

4

3

Andretti Autosport

372

2

Linus Lundqvist

75

0.926

71

1

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

480

3

Benjamin Pedersen

75

11.6153

  

2

Global Racing Group with HMD

331

4

Danial Frost

75

12.9299

  

7

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

310

5

Hunter McElrea

75

21.0565

  

5

Andretti Autosport

371

6

Sting Ray Robb

75

21.6109

  

6

Andretti Autosport

361

7

Jacob Abel

75

28.8474

  

9

Abel Motorsports

261

8

James Roe

74

1 LAPS

  

10

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

219

9

Ernie Francis Jr.

74

1 LAPS

  

12

Force Indy

239

10

Kyffin Simpson

74

1 LAPS

  

11

HMD Motorsports

254

11

Christian Bogle

64

11 LAPS

  

8

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

237

12

Christian Rasmussen

52

Contact

  

4

Andretti Autosport

  
shares
comments
IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway – weekend schedule
Previous article

IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway – weekend schedule
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes Gateway
IndyCar

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes

Newgarden: Title fight with Power won’t change how we race Gateway
IndyCar

Newgarden: Title fight with Power won’t change how we race

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Gateway Indy Lights: Brabham snatches win with late pass
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Gateway Indy Lights: Brabham snatches win with late pass

He left it until the closing stages, but Matt Brabham pulled off a perfectly executed pass on long-time leader Linus Lundqvist to deliver a superb win for Andretti Autosport.

IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway – weekend schedule

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ 15th round at Gateway’s WWT Raceway is supported by Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USAC Silver Crown. Here's the full weekend schedule.

Nashville Indy Lights: Lundqvist leads from start to finish
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Nashville Indy Lights: Lundqvist leads from start to finish

Linus Lundqvist dominated the Nashville round of the Indy Lights championship to score his fifth win of the year and move almost 100 points clear of his nearest championship rival.

Iowa Indy Lights: McElrea wins after Lundqvist-Brabham clash
Indy Lights Indy Lights

Iowa Indy Lights: McElrea wins after Lundqvist-Brabham clash

Polesitter Hunter McElrea scored the second win of his career at Iowa after late leader Linus Lundqvist squeezed challenger Matt Brabham into a wall and was penalized.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.