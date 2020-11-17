HMD and Global Racing Group to enter four-car Lights team

The series, already struggling for grid numbers, was put on hiatus this year due to a dwindling numbers of commitments from teams facing financial hardship as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, as Road To Indy promoter Dan Andersen vowed, the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series will be back in 2021 and this latest news from Global Racing Group and HMD has boosted hopes of 13-14 cars on the grid, despite the shutdown of the highly respected Belardi team.

Henry Malukas, owner of HMD Motorsports, said of his partnership with Global Racing Group: “Working together will bring an unparalleled operation to the Road to Indy program in 2021 and beyond.

“I met with Christian [Pedersen of GRG] on several occasions through the season and our programs are very well aligned with one another. We have similar goals and interests and with our new relationship, have a direct line from FR Americas to Indy Lights.”

Pedersen, whose team has won the last two FR Americas championships, said: “Expanding our program into Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires has been on the drawing board for a while, and via discussions with Henry throughout 2020 it has been clear that the synergies we can unleash together will bring benefits to both teams, our drivers, the Indy Lights series and to motorsport in the U.S. in general.

“We both set the bar high in terms of expectations for performance, results, appearance and continued development of opportunities for drivers. That’s what the partnership is based on.”

HMD Motorsports will field two entries while the other two entries will be under the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports banner. All four entries will be run out of the HMD Motorsports shop in Brownsburg, IN. No drivers have yet been confirmed.

Said Dan Andersen: "We are very excited to welcome Global Racing Group to the Indy Lights paddock in 2021. Their partnership with HMD Motorsports brings two of the most professional and powerful teams together in one program with a reach for driver potential throughout North America and in Europe. HMD Motorsports has been a consistent front-runner in the Road to Indy, especially at the Indy Lights level, while Global Racing Group has been the dominant program in other open wheel series.”