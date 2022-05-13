Indy Lights Indy GP: Frost scores first win as rivals clash

Listen to this article

Polesitter Linus Lundqvist took the lead in the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing, but Christian Rasmussen’s Andretti Autosport entry bravely took him around the outside at Turn 7 on Lap 3. But Lundqivst wouldn’t let him go, drafted him down the front straight, and the pair collided at Turn 1 on Lap 5.

That left Hunter McElrea in front , but his joy lasted just four laps, as Danial Frost in another HMD car took the lead and started edging away.

Then Matt Brabham braked too late and locked up under braking trying to pass Benjamin Pedersen for third place. The HMD driver was spun to the back, and the Andretti driver was penalized by Race Control, made to drop behind his victim in 13th.

By contrast, Rasmussen and Lundqvist were putting in an excellent charge, rising to fifth and sixth respectively by half-distance in this 35-lap event.

Ahead, Sting Ray Robb (Andretti) ran third, 1.6sec behind McElrea, who was a similar distance behind leader Frost. In fourth, Antonio Serravalle of HMD was fourth, but he looked likely to lose his spot to Rasmussen and Lundqvist.

Sure enough, Rasmussen demoted Serravalle on Lap 21 to claim fourth, but Lundqvist couldn’t pull off a similar maneuver on his teammate for another two laps, and lost contact with his rival to the tune of 2.3sec. However, Rasmussen was only going to make further progress if there was a full-course caution – or a major error from one of the leading trio.

Frost ran out an easy winner, scoring his first Indy Lights victory after taking three poles in his rookie season in 2021, and has moved to within six points of championship leader Lundqvist.

Behind McElrea, Robb was third ahead of the recovering Rasmussen and Lundqvist, while Serravalle held off Christian Bogle to claim sixth.