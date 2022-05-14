Indy Lights Indy GP: Race 2 red-flagged for threatening weather

Listen to this article

Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing converted his pole into an early lead as a four-wide battle for second into Turn 1 filtered down to two, the Andretti Autosport pair of Matt Brabham and Christian Rasmussen, who battled through Turns 2 and 3 and into 7. Then Rasmussen dropped a wheel in the dirt as they ran alongside each other, and fell back.

He soon came under pressure from Danial Frost, Race 1 winner in another HMD / Coyne car, because Hunter McElrea had been the big loser on the opening lap, starting on the front row but winding up fifth in another Andretti machine. Behind him ran the Force Indy machine of Trans-Am legend Ernie Francis Jr, who had taken advantage of hesitations and clashes in the midfield to rise from 10th on the grid to sixth.

After 10 of the 35 laps, Lundqvist had a 2.3sec margin over Brabham, who in turn had 3.3 over Rasmussen. The Dane now had a 2sec margin over Frost who was having to watch his mirrors for the recovering McElrea. On Lap 12, McElrea got the pass done around the outside of Turn 10 and claimed fourth.

On Lap 14, the race was halted for lightning in the area (within eight miles) and officials took the decision to postpone the race, possibly to resume after the IndyCar race, which has been brought forward to start at 3.07pm (Eastern).