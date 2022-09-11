Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Rasmussen leads Race 2 all the way
Christian Rasmussen claimed his second Indy Lights triumph after leading from pole to checkered flag.
Andretti Autosport’s pole winner Christian Rasmussen got the perfect start from pole to retain the lead ahead of the new champion Linus Lundqvist of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. Sting Ray Robb (Andretti) and Benjamin Pedersen (Global Racing Group w/HMD) retained third and fourth ahead of Matt Brabham (Andretti).
Robb only had to wait until Lap 2 before Race 1 winner Robb found a way past Lundqvist into the Corkscrew, while Brabham demoted Pedersen to claim fourth.
Brabham was soon pressuring Lundqvist, eager to – at the very least – claim another 1-2-3 for Andretti. Next time by, Brabham replicated Robb’s move on Lundqvist. The Swede tried to squeeze him out on the run up to the left-hander but Brabham kept his foot in and squeezed him back on the right-hand portion of the Corkscrew. Third was his.
Up front, Rasmussen’s lead was only one second after five laps, and was down to 0.56 on Lap 6, as Robb set fastest lap, appearing to gain ground on his teammate particularly through the uphill left-hander Turn 6. As ever in these circumstances, however, it was difficult to stay that close to the car in front, especially when the tires have to last 35 laps on an abrasive track. Rasmussen’s fastest lap on Lap 10 eased his lead out to one second.
By Lap 20, the top three were pretty much equidistant, 1.2sec apart, while Lundqvist had fallen 2.2sec off Brabhham’s tail but was a very comfortable 4.5sec over Pedersen.
However, Pedersen got wide on the run up to Corkscrew on Lap 20 and couldn’t prevent Jacob Abel to move his Abel Motorsports entry through into fifth.
By Lap 28, Robb’s deficit remained 1.2sec, but the pair of them had pulled away from Brabham, who was dropping back toward Lundqvist. However, Brabham appeared to get a second wind in the last five laps, and left the HMD driver behind.
Despite Robb’s best efforts, Rasmussen won by 0.8893sec, with Brabham three seconds down but 2.8sec ahead of champion Lundqvist.
Robb’s runner-up finish meant he finished the championship in second place, ahead of Brabham.
|
P
|
Name
|
Laps
|
FL
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
Led
|
ST
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Christian Rasmussen
|
35
|
10
|
1:18.4480
|
-
|
35
|
1
|
Andretti Autosport
|
440
|
2
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
35
|
4
|
1:18.3304
|
0.8893
|
3
|
Andretti Autosport
|
483
|
3
|
Matthew Brabham
|
35
|
5
|
1:18.4620
|
3.8933
|
5
|
Andretti Autosport
|
471
|
4
|
Linus Lundqvist
|
35
|
8
|
1:18.6817
|
6.6970
|
2
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
575
|
5
|
Jacob Abel
|
35
|
11
|
1:19.0546
|
12.5765
|
8
|
Abel Motorsports
|
355
|
6
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
35
|
11
|
1:18.8426
|
22.3970
|
4
|
Global Racing Group with HMD
|
443
|
7
|
Danial Frost
|
35
|
12
|
1:19.1314
|
23.0611
|
6
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
382
|
8
|
Hunter McElrea
|
35
|
11
|
1:18.9633
|
28.4702
|
9
|
Andretti Autosport
|
460
|
9
|
Nolan Siegel
|
35
|
6
|
1:19.5782
|
41.0777
|
11
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
42
|
10
|
Christian Bogle
|
35
|
8
|
1:19.4563
|
43.4502
|
12
|
HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing
|
298
|
11
|
Flinn Lazier
|
35
|
13
|
1:19.4503
|
44.5266
|
13
|
Abel Motorsports
|
54
|
12
|
Ernie Francis Jr.
|
35
|
7
|
1:19.4021
|
47.1040
|
7
|
Force Indy
|
300
|
13
|
Kyffin Simpson
|
35
|
6
|
1:19.5863
|
65.1335
|
10
|
HMD Motorsports
|
311
.
