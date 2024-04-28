All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Indy NXT Birmingham

Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

Jacob Abel went flag-to-flag from pole to score his first-ever win in Indy NXT at Barber Motorsports Park.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Jacob Abel

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

A 23-year-old Kentucky native, Abel fended off the challenges of Nolan Siegel and managed all 35 laps around the 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course, which ended under caution.

The win comes in Abel’s 30th Indy NXT start after finishing second on three other occasions. 

Behind Abel and Siegel in third was James Roe, with rookie Caio Collet and Louis Foster finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

The initial start was waved off and the field was sorted into a single file to the green flag, which officially flew on lap 2 of 35.

Abel (Abel Motorsprts) got a clean jump at the start, ahead of Siegel’s No. 38 HMD Motorsports entry and Roe (Andretti Global).

 

The early running saw Louis Foster (Andretti Global) making up the most ground, marching up to 12th in the opening four laps after electrical issues forced him to start 21st (last).

However, the action was halted on lap 5 after Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Abel Motorsports) stopped on the racetrack in the run up to Turn 16 with a mechanical issue, which brought out the yellow flag.

The race restarted on lap 7, with Abel holding steady over Siegal. Meanwhile, the same restart saw Foster pull an outside pass up the hill through Turn 2 on Salvador de Alba Jr. (Andretti Cape) and then put sights on Callum Hedge (HMD Motorsports).

While the rest of the field remained unchanged, the fight was on at the front as Siegel applied the pressure on Abel, staying in his tire tracks until lap 10 when he made a failed attempt at an over-under move that was fended off successfully by Abel.

Foster continued his climb, elevating to seventh by lap 11 and slowly gaining on team-mate Jamie Chadwick.

Abel settled into the lead and held roughly an advantage of 0.8s for the next 6 laps, which widened to 1s over the next three laps.

With seven laps to go, the best battle on track was between Chadwick and Foster for sixth as the pair were just a couple of car length apart.

When the laps ticked down to five to go, Abel held a 1s advantage over Siegel and 3.5s over third-place man Roe. Chadwick came under fire from Foster, who fell back into the clutches of 2023 USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe

 

The battle was on and as Chadwick attempted to fight back with two laps to go and pull an inside pass on Foster, she tagged the Turn 1 curbing and lost the backend of the car to end up in the gravel trap. During the chaos, the end of the lap saw both Foster and Roe get by Michael d'Orlando (Andretti Cape)

Although Chadwick got it re-fired, it was enough to bring out caution, handing Abel his maiden Indy NXT victory. Chadwick’s promising run ended with a 19th-place finish.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article JHR becomes first IndyCar team to launch Spanish social channels

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract
Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber

Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber
Jamie Chadwick
More from
Jamie Chadwick
Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick

Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick

IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season

Indy NXT
Laguna
Chadwick feels "relaxed" over crucial second Indy NXT season
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

Prime
Prime
W Series
Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
Andretti Cadillac to hire 60 UK staff as F1 push continues

Andretti Cadillac to hire 60 UK staff as F1 push continues

Formula 1
Andretti Cadillac to hire 60 UK staff as F1 push continues
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA