Indy NXT Indianapolis: Nannini holds off Foster for victory

The initial start was waved off as Nannini was admonished for bringing the field to the green too slowly, rather than at pace car speed. Then the next NXT start was called off because he went too early.

Once all was in order, Nannini nailed the start and Louis Foster moved his Andretti Autosport machine into second as his teammate and front-row starter Hunter McElrea dropped to fifth, behind the HMD Motorsports cars of Christian Rasmussen and Kyffin Simpson moved up to third and fourth. Josh Green (HMD) and James Roe (Andretti) ran sixth and seventh, while the second Juncos Hollinger car of Rasmus Lindh had moved up from 10th to eighth.

Simpson passed Rasmussen around the outside into Turn 7 on Lap 7 to take third place. He then tried to close the three-second gap Foster, who was 1.5s behind Nannini.

But in fact it was Foster who eased away from Simpson while closing on the leader. By Lap 15 he had the gap down to seven-tenths of a second, but Nannini had enough pace to ease away once more. Still, by Lap 20 Foster was a healthy five seconds ahead of Simpson, who had an identical margin over a mighty scrap between Rasmussen and McElrea.

On Lap 25, Foster was back onto Nannini’s tail after the Argentine-Italian locked his tires under braking for Turn 1, but the JHR driver kept his head and kept the lead.

On Lap 31, McElrea finally managed to stay alongside Ramsussen – from Turn 12 through to Turn 2! – to complete a pass and then eased away from the HMD driver.

Foster piled on the pressure in the final five laps, and again Nannini was locking front tires here and there. In fact on Lap 33 he had to hug the inside line into Turn 7 to fend off his pursuer, and the same on the 36th and final lap.

But Nannini did just enough, through pace and car placement, to take the checkered flag 0.39s ahead of Foster.

Their epic battle pulled them 10sec clear of Simpson with McElrea and Rasmussen completing the top five.

P Name Laps LapTime FL FTime Diff Led ST Team 1 Matteo Nannini 35 1:18.5037 7 1:16.9591 LAP 35 35 1 Juncos Hollinger Racing 2 Louis Foster 35 1:18.4479 9 1:16.9778 0.3909 3 Andretti Autosport 3 Kyffin Simpson 35 1:18.5112 11 1:17.2479 10.1974 4 HMD Motorsports 4 Hunter McElrea 35 1:17.5757 11 1:17.4217 15.4142 2 Andretti Autosport 5 Christian Rasmussen 35 1:18.0775 20 1:17.5120 18.7555 6 HMD Motorsports 6 Josh Green 35 1:18.4259 12 1:17.5201 19.6161 5 HMD Motorsports 7 James Roe 35 1:18.8092 29 1:17.6518 21.2875 8 Andretti Autosport 8 Rasmus Lindh 35 1:18.4554 8 1:17.7281 24.1775 10 Juncos Hollinger Racing 9 Jacob Abel 35 1:18.8414 20 1:17.8113 26.7275 9 Abel Motorsports 10 Enaam Ahmed 35 1:18.9417 8 1:17.6990 30.3672 11 Cape Motorsports 11 Danial Frost 35 1:18.7060 7 1:17.8115 32.1352 12 HMD Motorsports 12 Colin Kaminsky 35 1:18.7844 12 1:17.8977 33.3460 13 Abel Motorsports 13 Nolan Siegel 35 1:18.7694 10 1:17.7598 34.1163 16 HMD Motorsports 14 Jagger Jones 35 1:18.8446 11 1:17.6908 37.5289 17 Cape Motorsports 15 Jamie Chadwick 35 1:18.6794 15 1:17.9199 38.9149 14 Andretti Autosport 16 Reece Gold 35 1:18.7177 12 1:18.0604 43.8057 15 HMD Motorsports 17 Josh Pierson 35 1:19.0556 15 1:18.0464 46.2890 7 HMD Motorsports 18 Christian Bogle 35 1:19.7579 12 1:18.2849 63.6811 18 HMD Motorsports