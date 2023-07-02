Subscribe
Previous / Indy NXT Road America: Siegel wins as title rival Rasmussen crashes out
Indy NXT / Mid-Ohio News

Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Louis Foster scores maiden victory

Andretti Autosport’s Louis Foster scored a maiden Indy NXT race win at Mid-Ohio, as championship leader Nolan Siegel spun off.

Charles Bradley
By:
Indy%20NXT%20By%20Firestone%20Grand%20Prix%20at%20Mid-Ohio%20-%20Sunday_%20July%202_%202023_Large%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m86208

Polewinner Christian Rasmussen, who grabbed the top spot in the dying moments of qualifying, led the 17-car field to green in the 35-lap race, holding off Foster.

Behind them, Danial Frost’s wretched weekend continued after a driveline issue ruined his qualifying, as he spun following contact with James Roe at the first corner.

Rasmussen and Foster pulled clear out front, as Kyffin Simpson held third from Hunter McElrea and points leader Siegel.

The race started in dry conditions but rain sprinkles were reported from lap four. Foster pushed hard in the early stages and put leader Rasmussen under pressure. A full-course yellow interrupted the event when Christian Bogle spun into the gravel trap at the exit of the Keyhole.

It went green again on lap 10, with Foster keeping Rasmussen in sight once more.

Rasmussen lost a huge chunk of time with 10 laps to go as the rain fell harder, and Foster passed him with an outrageous lunge around his outside at Turn 4, just making the turn after a huge lock-up.

Foster pulled away, despite a flat-spotted right-front tire, as Siegel spun out of fifth at Turn 11, causing another caution period as he became bogged down on the damp grass.

Behind the leaders, the only position changes were Reece Gold passing Jacob Able for sixth (which became fifth after Siegel’s spin) with 11 laps remaining, while Rasmus Lindh got the better of Enaam Ahmed for ninth after a fierce tussle.

The race went green again with four laps to go, with Foster leading Rasmussen, while Siegel restarted down in 15th. Simpson barged past Rasmussen at the Keyhole to take second, but had nothing for Foster, who won by 0.7s.

Rasmussen held off McElrea for third, ahead of Gold, Abel, Lindh, Ahmed, Josh Pierson and Jamie Chadwick.

shares
comments

Indy NXT Road America: Siegel wins as title rival Rasmussen crashes out
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP Updated F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe