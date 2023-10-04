Indy NXT set with 14 races as ’24 schedule revealed

For the first time since 2015, the IndyCar Series’ development category will compete on the historic 1-mile oval at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Park, which is set as the penultimate round on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The addition of Milwaukee bolsters the number of oval races on the schedule to three, with continued visits to Iowa Speedway (July 13) and the 1.25-mile track formerly known as Gateway (Aug. 17). Three of the final contested events of the campaign will be on ovals.

The 2024 season kicks off on Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with a substantial gap until returning at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, April 28. Two doubleheaders are featured on the schedule, with trips to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course May 10-11 and Laguna Seca on June 22-23.

In similar fashion to the IndyCar Series’ schedule, a champion will be crowned on Sunday, Sept. 15 on the Streets of Nashville, Tennessee, which is hosting the season finale for the first time.

“The 2024 Indy NXT by Firestone schedule builds on the growth and success of the 2023 season,” said Levi Jones, Indy NXT by Firestone series director. “We enjoyed great competition among a growing field of 17 to 19 cars at nearly every event, with a talented group of drivers from all over the world.”

Each of the 14 events are shared with the IndyCar Series. Each Indy NXT race will continue to be streamed live on Peacock, with live coverage of practice and qualifying available on IndyCar Live. The IndyCar Radio Network again will provide audio coverage of all Indy NXT sessions in 2024 via SiriusXM Channel 160 and the IndyCar App.

Start times for the 2024 events will be announced at a later date.

Date Venue Broadcast Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg Peacock Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park Peacock Friday, May 10 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1 Peacock Saturday, May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2 Peacock Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit Peacock Sunday, June 9 Road America Peacock Saturday, June 22 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1 Peacock Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2 Peacock Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Peacock Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway Peacock Sunday, Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway Peacock Saturday, Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile Peacock Sunday, Sept. 15 Streets of Nashville Peacock