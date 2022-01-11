IndyCar announces 14-race Indy Lights schedule for 2022

The Lights calendar will feature three double-headers, a return to Iowa Speedway, and the series’ debut on the streets of Nashville.

Last November, a month after Levi Jones was announced as director of Indy Lights, IndyCar added the role of promoter to its position of sanctioning body for the junior series . According to the media release regarding the schedule, “Where available, Indy Lights will benefit from a more integrated paddock area as its team garages will be inside the NTT IndyCar Series paddock footprint. Additional integration will come in marketing, digital assets and race officiating.”

Said Jones: “To have all 14 races included with the NTT IndyCar Series schedule and its world-class venues is a tremendous step forward. In addition to competing for the 2022 championship, Indy Lights drivers, crew members and teams will be able to see up close how event weekends run and operate in IndyCar.

“Racing is the part they’ve known their whole life. Our goal is to also allow them the opportunity to see what it takes to become a true professional. The chance to connect and closely interact with the NTT IndyCar Series paddock is a pathway to realize that goal.”

As well as the 11 race weekends, drivers will get seat time on test days including the IMS road course on April 5, World Wide Technology Raceway on June 15 and Iowa Speedway on June 22).

In the U.S., all races will be broadcast live on Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s expanding streaming service, and on the IndyCar Radio Network.

“Last season, over 20 drivers in the NTT IndyCar Series competed in Indy Lights at some point in their career,” Jones said. “It is a proven pipeline to the NTT IndyCar Series, and we believe the connection will strengthen as the sanctioning body assumes operational control.

“There is little question the 2022 championship trophy will be one the champion will keep on their shelf forever and could be a sign of bigger success to come afterward.”

Start times will be revealed at a later date.

2022 schedule for Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires

Date Venue Feb. 27 Streets of St. Petersburg May 1 Barber Motorsports Park May 13 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course May 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course June 4 Belle Isle Park June 5 Belle Isle Park June 12 Road America July 3 Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course July 23 Iowa Speedway Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway Sept. 4 Portland International Raceway Sept. 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sept. 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca