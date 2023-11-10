Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

The 22-year-old Kentucky native scored four podiums, eight top five finishes and one pole en route to placing fifth in the 2023 championship standings. He will contest next year’s 14-race schedule behind the wheel of the team’s #51 entry.

The confirmation of Abel’s 2024 plans comes after completing his first-ever laps in IndyCar Series machinery this past Monday, Nov. 6, testing for Dale Coyne Racing at the 1.7-mile short course at Sebring International Raceway.

“I’m really looking forward to returning for a third season of Indy NXT in 2024.” Abel said. “2023 was a big year of growth for our team and me personally, and I’m excited to carry that momentum into the 2024 season.”

There has been obvious progression over the past two seasons for Abel, who also finished third in the 2023 Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand that took place ahead of the Indy NXT season.

Abel also scored five top fives as a rookie in Indy NXT in 2022.

“We had lots of highs in the 2023 season.” Abel said. “We fought for wins at multiple different races throughout the season but were never able to end up on the top step for one reason or another,” exclaimed Abel.

“2024 will be all about putting everything we’ve learned from the past couple of years together to hopefully contend for the championship.”

Abel becomes the second driver announced by the team for the next season, alongside series rookie Yuven Sundaramoorthy.

Next up for the team is the final Indy NXT test of 2023, which is set for November 13th at Barber Motorsports Park.

“I’m excited to get to Barber and start working on 2024, that was one track we struggled a little bit on last year which will make maximizing this test very important,” Abel said.

“We get more testing this offseason than we did last year, so it will be very important for everyone on our team to work diligently to maximize these days to fully prepare us for St. Pete and the rest of the season.”