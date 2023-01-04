James Roe completes Andretti’s four-car Indy NXT line-up

Listen to this article

Roe will pilot the #29 Topcon Andretti Autosport Dallara, joining Louis Foster, Hunter McElrea and Jamie Chadwick in the series formerly known as Indy Lights.

Roe began his American racing journey in 2018 in the F2000 Championship Series before moving into the FIA Formula Regional Americas Championship and won a race in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship in 2021. The Irish driver reached Indy NXT (Lights) in 2022, but missed the final three races.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy NXT season with Topcon,” said Roe, 24. “To join a global team as successful as Andretti Autosport and align myself with their iconic brand is a massive moment for my career, both on and off the racetrack.

“We’ve put in a tremendous effort to get to this point, and I want to thank Michael Andretti, J-F Thormann and Rob Edwards for the opportunity. I’d also like to thank Topcon for their continued support and I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead. I have full confidence that we have all the right ingredients for success.”

Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Autosport, said: “It’s great to have our full lineup set and we’re excited to welcome James and Topcon to the Andretti family to round out our 2023 Indy NXT team. He has strong Indy NXT experience to build on and we are looking forward to seeing what he’ll be able to do in his sophomore season.”

Topcon Positioning Group is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Its president and CEO Ray O'Connor: “James has been and will continue to be an integral part of Topcon.

"His passion for motorsports has served as an example to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible and to do so with dedication. His partnership with Andretti Autosport brings a lot of excitement to the halls of Topcon and we are looking forward to seeing James compete on track and forging new relationships with those at Andretti Autosport."