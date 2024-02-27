Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Abel Motorsports announced the signing of Josh Mason for the looming 2024 season in Indy NXT.
The addition of the 21-year-old British racer sees Abel’s program expand to three entries, which also features veteran Jacob Abel and another incoming rookie in Yuven Sundaramoorthy.
Mason comes into this venture after significant experience throughout the European junior formula ranks, including eight starts last season in Formula 2. He has also amassed four wins in 32 starts over the past two years in the Euroformula Open Championship.
“I’m really looking forward to racing in Indy NXT by Firestone with Abel Motorsports this season,” said Mason, who also spent three years competing in British F3.
This will be Mason’s introduction of racing in North America.
“It’s another chapter in my career, now racing in the States for the first time, so it’s going to be a new experience and challenge for me, but I can’t wait to get started and do it with Abel Motorsports,” Mason said.
“I am really looking forward to experiencing the American racing culture and to get to experience the corkscrew at Laguna (Seca), which looks mega.
“Overall, my goal for 2024 is to work hard with Abel Motorsports to extract the best performance and succeed together.”
Team owner Bill Abel expressed his enthusiasm with adding Mason and the immediate expectations it brings.
“We’re all very excited to have Josh Mason join us at Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT by Firestone season,” said Abel.
“I expect Josh to be a contender in each of the races in the INDY NXT championship and of course, to be in the championship hunt.”
Mason will get his first-ever taste of Indy NXT machinery in the season-opening weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 8-10.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar
Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing
Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing
Latest news
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future
FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport
F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments