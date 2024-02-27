All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Indy NXT

Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Abel Motorsports announced the signing of Josh Mason for the looming 2024 season in Indy NXT.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

The addition of the 21-year-old British racer sees Abel’s program expand to three entries, which also features veteran Jacob Abel and another incoming rookie in Yuven Sundaramoorthy.

Mason comes into this venture after significant experience throughout the European junior formula ranks, including eight starts last season in Formula 2. He has also amassed four wins in 32 starts over the past two years in the Euroformula Open Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in Indy NXT by Firestone with Abel Motorsports this season,” said Mason, who also spent three years competing in British F3.

This will be Mason’s introduction of racing in North America.

“It’s another chapter in my career, now racing in the States for the first time, so it’s going to be a new experience and challenge for me, but I can’t wait to get started and do it with Abel Motorsports,” Mason said.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the American racing culture and to get to experience the corkscrew at Laguna (Seca), which looks mega.

“Overall, my goal for 2024 is to work hard with Abel Motorsports to extract the best performance and succeed together.”

Read Also:

Team owner Bill Abel expressed his enthusiasm with adding Mason and the immediate expectations it brings.

“We’re all very excited to have Josh Mason join us at Abel Motorsports for the 2024 Indy NXT by Firestone season,” said Abel.

“I expect Josh to be a contender in each of the races in the INDY NXT championship and of course, to be in the championship hunt.”

Mason will get his first-ever taste of Indy NXT machinery in the season-opening weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 8-10.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park

Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed Start time for IndyCar’s round at Barber Motorsports Park confirmed

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring

Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring

Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring

IndyCar

Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring Alex Palou paces first day of IndyCar testing at Sebring

More from
Abel Motorsport
Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Latest news

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

WRC WRC

WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

Misc General

FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

F1 Formula 1

F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA