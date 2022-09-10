Laguna Seca Indy Lights: Robb dominates, Lundqvist is champ

Listen to this article

Linus Lundqvist Photo by: James Black / Penske Entertainment

From pole position, Sting Ray Robb held off Andretti Autosport teammate Christian Rasmussen’s bold passing attempt around his outside at the slow Turn 2 and immediately started pulling away.

He was heading a team 1-2-3, as Hunter McElrea moved up from fourth to third, while Jacob Abel drove his Abel Motorsport machine from seventh to fourth, ahead of the HMD Motorsports cars of Benjamin Pedersen, Linus Lundqvist, Danial Frost and Nolan Siegel. Lundqvist only needed to start the race to have his well deserved championship confirmed.

Trying to climb from the back was the fourth Andretti car of Matt Brabham, after he was pinged for his car running underweight in qualifying. He was up from 13th to eighth at Turn 2 on Lap 10.

By Lap 11, Robb’s lead was out to 4.2sec, while Rasmussen was 2.5sec ahead of McElrea, who had a 4.3sec margin over Abel. In fact, Abel was having to keep an eye on his mirrors for Pedersen who got his first Lights win under his belt last weekend at Portland.

Given Laguna Seca’s abrasive surface, drivers were having to take care of their Cooper Tires, and it was no surprise at half distance to see that the top five drivers had all set their best laps within the first six laps. They had to ensure they had enough life left in their rubber in the event of a restart in this 35-lap race.

That didn’t stop Robb from pulling a lead of more than nine seconds by Lap 25, and his margin was over 10 seconds in the closing laps, scoring his first Indy Lights victory after six top threes earlier in the season. He has now moved into second in the championship, ahead of Matt Brabham and Christian Rasmussen.

P Name Laps FL FTime Diff Team Points 1 Sting Ray Robb 35 5 1:16.7720 - Andretti Autosport 443 2 Christian Rasmussen 35 6 1:17.2836 11.0674 Andretti Autosport 386 3 Hunter McElrea 35 6 1:17.4017 19.2306 Andretti Autosport 436 4 Jacob Abel 35 6 1:17.8857 20.1513 Abel Motorsports 325 5 Benjamin Pedersen 35 5 1:18.0356 24.5887 Global Racing Group with HMD 415 6 Linus Lundqvist 35 10 1:18.0218 27.6857 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 543 7 Danial Frost 35 13 1:17.9099 28.1225 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 356 8 Matthew Brabham 35 14 1:17.8288 28.7642 Andretti Autosport 436 9 Christian Bogle 35 6 1:18.5642 45.2572 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 278 10 Nolan Siegel 35 6 1:18.6180 55.7876 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing 20 11 Ernie Francis Jr. 35 15 1:18.6012 56.3358 Force Indy 282 12 Kyffin Simpson 35 18 1:18.3106 57.1577 HMD Motorsports 294 13 Flinn Lazier 28 20 1:18.3713 7 LAPS Abel Motorsports 35