Louis Foster returns to Andretti Global for 2024 Indy NXT season

The Briton will reprise his role as the pilot of the team’s #26 entry, pairing alongside team-mates James Roe and incoming rookie Bryce Aron.

After winning the 2022 USF Pro 2000 title, Foster entered Indy NXT as a rookie last season and claimed two race wins, six podiums and four poles to finish fourth in the championship standings.

“I’m excited to be back at Andretti for the 2024 Indy NXT Championship,” said Foster, 20. “I’ve enjoyed being part of the team and we have already shown the potential we have last season.

“We will look at all the details and focus on what we can do to deliver a better performance together and achieve the results we want next year. My target is to win the Drivers’ Championship and to help Andretti win the Teams Championship. I can’t wait to get back to work and start testing with the team and get ready for St Pete!

“Thank you to all my sponsors for their continued support, particularly Copart / Novara Technologies, as without them this wouldn’t be possible. I will do my very best to make myself, Andretti and everybody connected to us proud of our achievements next year.”

Foster is set for his Indy NXT return at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Oct. 20.

Prior to his Stateside racing success, Foster competed in the Euroformula Open Championship, BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, F4 British Championship and the Ginetta Junior Championship for a combined 33 wins and 24 poles.

“After such a successful first Indy NXT season, we are looking forward to bringing Louis back to our Indy NXT team for another year,” said J-F Thormann, president of Andretti Global.

“For a rookie to come into a competitive series like Indy NXT and win two races, make it onto the podium multiple times and be in the Championship hunt up until the last race is impressive. Louis has a bright future ahead of him and we’re excited to be a part of his continued growth in the upcoming season.”