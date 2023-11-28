Miller moves up with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports to Indy NXT for 2024

The organization has spent the past five seasons competing in USF2000 and USF Pro 2000, with Miller, son of Dr. Jack Miller, who raced in IndyCar from 1997-2001, at the helm. The 20-year-old Miller earned four podiums and three poles in his last 36 starts in USF Pro 2000, finishing ninth in the championship standings each of the past two years.

Miller Vinatieri Motorsports were part of the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last month, with the second generation driver logging 53 laps in the team’s #40 entry and placing 16th out of 21 drivers. The team and driver also tested at Barber Motorsports Park.

“To say I am excited is an understatement,” said Jack William Miller. “I did my time in the ladder program, gaining experience along the way, and am ready for the future challenge. While we enter Indy NXT as a single-car program competing against some huge multi-car efforts, there are some positives that we hope we can capitalize on being a smaller program as I head into my rookie season.”

Additionally, the father, who made three starts in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of 20th in 1997, shared excitement over his son being one step away from the IndyCar Series.

“I raced five seasons in Indy NXT (formerly Indy Lights) when I was younger and to watch my son succeed and move up the ladder is something very special to both myself, and my family,” explained Jack Miller, who co-owns Miller Vinatieri Motorsports with former NFL Superstar and four-time Superbowl champion kicker Adam Vinatieri.

“His dream, much like mine was, is to compete in the Indy 500 and in IndyCar and the move to Indy NXT makes the dream one more step closer to becoming a reality.”

There will be two more tests – Sebring International Raceway (January) and Laguna Seca (February) – that account for four on-track days prior to the season-opening race on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on March 10.

"I have been working hard both on and off the track to make sure that I am 100% ready,” Jack William Miller said. “I feel physically and mentally ready to compete and in my two tests so far, felt comfortable behind the wheel. I am ready.”