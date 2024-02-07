Subscribe
Indy NXT
News

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

HMD Motorsports announced Caio Collet as part of its lineup for the 2024 season in Indy NXT.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Published
Caio Collet

Collet will pilot the No. 18 entry for the defending two-time champions, who now fields 10 drivers for the upcoming season that begins March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Last month, the 21-year-old Brazilian was also revealed as the reserve and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E Team.

“The NTT IndyCar Series is a goal of mine for the future but right now, I am 100 percent focused on Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports,” said Collet.

“I have a lot to learn, and I am thankful for the opportunity. I will put my best foot forward at achieving race wins, podium results, and the championship for both HMD Motorsports and myself.”

A former Alpine Academy member, Collet comes in with six years of experience in the junior formula ranks, which features resume that includes winning the 2018 French Formula 4 Championship. He spent the past three season in Formula 3, scoring three victories, 11 podiums and one pole, along with a best championship result of eighth (2022).

Collet received his first taste of Indy NXT machinery with HMD last October in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, ending the day fifth. He returned with the team in November for a series test at Barber Motorsports Park and finished second on the timesheets.

“It has been a long process to officially confirm Caio as an HMD Motorsports driver in 2024,” said HMD Team President Mike Maurini.

“While he will also have the title of Reserve and Sim Driver for Nissan in Formula E, Caio’s main focus will be Indy NXT with us in 2024.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

IndyCar

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+ First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix

Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix

More from
Caio Collet
Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top

Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top

FIA F3
Barcelona April testing

Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top

Sochi F3: Collet leads MP Motorsport 1-2 in practice

Sochi F3: Collet leads MP Motorsport 1-2 in practice

FIA F3
Sochi

Sochi F3: Collet leads MP Motorsport 1-2 in practice Sochi F3: Collet leads MP Motorsport 1-2 in practice

Promoted: Winfield Racing School announces 2019 Volant programme

Promoted: Winfield Racing School announces 2019 Volant programme

Formula 4

Promoted: Winfield Racing School announces 2019 Volant programme Promoted: Winfield Racing School announces 2019 Volant programme

HMD Motorsports
More from
HMD Motorsports
Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Indy NXT

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Laguna

Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Browne confirmed at HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Laguna

FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign FR Americas champion Hedge joins HMD Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Latest news

Corey Lajoie returns to Daytona NASCAR Truck race with Spire

Corey Lajoie returns to Daytona NASCAR Truck race with Spire

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Daytona

Corey Lajoie returns to Daytona NASCAR Truck race with Spire Corey Lajoie returns to Daytona NASCAR Truck race with Spire

Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid?

Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid?

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid? Can Alpine make F1 design ideas count to move up the grid?

FIA launches WRC fan survey

FIA launches WRC fan survey

WRC WRC

FIA launches WRC fan survey FIA launches WRC fan survey

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe