Indy Lights Race report

Road America Indy Lights: Rasmussen earns first win

Reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Christian Rasmussen finally scored his first Indy Lights win, holding off Andretti Autosport teammate Sting Ray Robb and leading 18 of the 20 laps.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Road America Indy Lights: Rasmussen earns first win
Listen to this article

On Lap 1, Rasmussen drafted past polesitter Robb up the long front straight to take the inside into Turn 1.

The pair were chased by two more Andretti cars, those of Matt Brabham and Hunter McElrea, although that order flipped briefly when the former made a mistake, then re-passed McElrea at Turn 3 on Lap 4 following a restart.

On a Lap 9 restart, Robb tried to return the favor on Rasmussen and the pair ran side-by-side through Turn 3 and under braking for Turn 5, but Robb held the advantage. Then Christian Bogle launched his HMD Motorsports car off a curb at Turn 5 and went nose first into the debris fence, fortunately at low enough speed to not incur an injury.

The race was then red flagged for fence repair and didn’t resume until after the IndyCar race, at which point Rasmussen did what he’d done on the opening lap to pass Robb into Turn 1. Although Robb stayed close for four laps, gradually Rasmussen eked out his advantage and eventually won by 2.36sec.

Brabham was sent to the back of the field for a blocking maneuver which sent Benjamin Pedersen off course, so McElrea found a new challenger in another HMD driver Danial Frost who struck his rear at Turn 3 and fell off into the sandtrap.

McElrea spent the remainder of the race defending from championship leader Linus Lundqvist, and did so successfully, thereby completing an Andretti Autosport 1-2-3.

P

Name

Laps

Diff

Led

ST

Team

Points

1

Christian Rasmussen

20

-

18

3

Andretti Autosport

200

2

Sting Ray Robb

20

2.3573

2

1

Andretti Autosport

233

3

Hunter McElrea

20

6.1310

  

2

Andretti Autosport

198

4

Linus Lundqvist

20

6.8120

  

6

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

315

5

Jacob Abel

20

10.7062

  

9

Abel Motorsports

166

6

Matthew Brabham

20

12.6208

  

4

Andretti Autosport

214

7

James Roe

20

18.8083

  

13

TJ Speed Motorsports

142

8

Danial Frost

20

19.6014

  

5

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

215

9

Kyffin Simpson

20

34.6822

  

8

TJ Speed Motorsports

169

10

Ernie Francis Jr.

19

1 LAPS

  

10

Force Indy

154

11

Benjamin Pedersen

19

1 LAPS

  

7

Global Racing Group with HMD

218

12

Christian Bogle

8

Contact

  

11

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

146

13

Antonio Serravalle

5

Mechanical

  

12

HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

162

 

 

