Road To Indy open test to feature over 40 entries
This weekend’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will see 44 driver/car combinations in action across the three categories.
Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires will feature 13 entries, Indy Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires will be represented by 17 cars, while there will be 14 Cooper Tires USF2000 cars in action.
Each series will be granted six 45-minute sessions across the two days, with all cars using the 2.75-mile version of the road course, that incorporates extra loop at Turn 5.
Following last year’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the Road To Indy’s 10th annual open test which is named in memory of Chris Griffis, a former team manager at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports who passed away suddenly in September 2011. The 44 drivers registered for the test represent 11 countries.
RTI series development director Rob Howden commented: “Driver development and preparation is at the absolute core of our mission with the Road to Indy, and this annual test is so satisfying because we get to see drivers take what they’ve learned all year and apply it to the next level of our program. It’s exciting to see how much the drivers grow and mature from the start of a season to the end, and watching USF2000 drivers jump into Indy Pro 2000 cars, and so on up the ladder, is fantastic.”
Indy Lights will see four Indy Pro 2000 drivers graduating, including reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Christian Rasmussen (Andretti Autosport), Hunter McElrea (Andretti), Kyffin Simpson (with new entrant TJ Speed Motorsports) and Jacob Abel (Jacob Abel Motorsports).
New faces will include Ernie Francis Jr (HMD Motorsports) and Matteo Nannini (Juncos Hollinger Racing) but mos remarkable the return of Matthew Brabham (Andretti Autosport), who last competed in Indy Lights in 2015.
The test will also see Sting Ray Robb moving from Juncos to Andretti Autosport, and Danial Frost cross from Andretti to HMD Motorsports.
The Indy Pro 2000 entry list is peppered with drivers hoping to graduate from USF2000, including champion Kiko Porto (DEForce Racing), Josh Green (Turn 3 Motorsport), Bijoy Garg (Jay Howard Driver Development), Nolan Siegel (DEForce Racing), Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst Racing), Josh Pierson (Pabst Racing) and Billy Frazer (Exclusive Autosport).
USF2000 will see a mix of returning drivers and at least nine newcomers including Jagger Jones and Nicholas d’Orlando (Cape Motorsports), Mac Clark (DEForce Racing), Viktor Andersson (Legacy Autosport), Ayrton Houk (Pabst Racing), TJ Thompson and Yeoroo Lee (Jay Howard Driver Development) and Lucas Mann and Ethan Ho (Exclusive Autosport).
On Monday, November 1, there will be an IndyCar test for the top three finishers in this year’s Indy Lights championship. Kyle Kirkwood will drive the #26 Andretti Autosport-Honda, Linus Lundqvist (third in Lights this year) will test the #29 Andretti car, while runner-up David Malukas – soon to be confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing-Honda – will steer a Team Penske-Chevrolet.
Road To Indy test line-up
Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires
|Car #
|Driver
|Origin
|Team
|2
|Sting Ray Robb
|Payette, ID
|Andretti Autosport
|3
|Jacob Abel (R)
|Louisville, KY
|Abel Motorsports
|7
|Christian Bogle
|Covington, LA
|HMD Motorsports
|15
|Matteo Nannini (R)
|Faenza, Italy
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|21
|Kyffin Simpson (R)
|Cayman Islands
|TJ Speed Motorsports
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Global Racing Group w/ HMD
|27
|Hunter McElrea (R)
|Los Angeles, CA
|Andretti Autosport
|28
|Christian Rasmussen (R)
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Andretti Autosport
|51
|Rasmus Lindh
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|59
|Manuel Sulaiman
|Mexico City, Mexico
|HMD Motorsports
|79
|Danial Frost
|Singapore
|HMD Motorsports
|83
|Matthew Brabham
|Boca Raton, FL
|Andretti Autosport
|99
|Ernie Francis Jr. (R)
|Davie, FL
|HMD Motorsports
Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires
|Car #
|Driver
|Origin
|Team
|1
|Kiko Porto (R)
|Recife, Brazil
|DEForce Racing
|2
|Blake Upton (R)
|Sammamish, WA
|Turn 3 Motorsport
|3
|Josh Green (R)
|Mount Kisco, NY
|Turn 3 Motorsport
|4
|Nicholas Rivers (R)
|Long Island, NY
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|6
|Bijoy Garg (R)
|Stanford, CA
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|5
|Wyatt Brichacek
|Noblesville, IN
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|7
|Nolan Siegel (R)
|Palo Alto, CA
|DEForce Racing
|11
|Arias Deukmedjian (R)
|Merritt Island, FL
|Deuk Spine Racing
|18
|Yuven Sundaramoorthy (R)
|Oconomowoc, WI
|Pabst Racing
|19
|Josh Pierson (R)
|Portland, OR
|Pabst Racing
|20
|Casey Putsch (R)
|Perrysburg, OH
|Legacy Autosport
|22
|Enaam Ahmed
|London, England
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|40
|Jack William Miller
|Westfield, IN
|Miller Vinatieri Motorsports
|44
|Matt Round-Garrido
|Stourbridge, England
|Exclusive Autosport
|55
|Reece Gold
|Miami, FL
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|91
|Louis Foster (R)
|Odiham, England
|Exclusive Autosport
|92
|Billy Frazer (R)
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Exclusive Autosport
Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship
|Car #
|Driver
|Origin
|Team
|2
|Jackson Lee
|Indianapolis, IN
|Cape Motorsports
|3
|Jagger Jones (R)
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Cape Motorsports
|4
|Nicholas d'Orlando (R)
|Hartsville, NY
|Cape Motorsports
|7
|Yeoroo Lee (R)
|Paramus, NJ
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|9
|TJ Thompson (R)
|Lisbon, CT
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|10
|Thomas Nepveu
|Oka, QC, Canada
|DEForce Racing
|11
|Dylan Christie
|Columbus, OH
|DEForce Racing
|12
|Mac Clark (R)
|Toronto, Canada
|DEForce Racing
|19
|Simon Sikes
|Atlanta, GA
|Legacy Autosport
|20
|Viktor Andersson (R)
|Linköping, Sweden
|Legacy Autosport
|24
|Ayrton Houk (R)
|McCordsville, IN
|Pabst Racing
|63
|Trey Burke
|Park Ridge, IL
|Joe Dooling Autosports
|91
|Lucas Mann (R)
|Oakville, Canada
|Exclusive Autosport
|92
|Ethan Ho (R)
|Los Angeles, CA
|Exclusive Autosport