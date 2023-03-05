St. Pete Indy NXT: Frost snatches great opportunist win
Danial Frost led only two laps of the crash-marred Indy NXT race in St. Petersburg, but they were the last two, after pouncing on HMD teammate Nolan Siegel at the final restart.
From pole, Andretti Autosport’s Louis Foster was able to hold off the 18-car pack, as Christian Rasmussen of HMD Motorsports got around Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports) to claim second, and Kyffin Simpson passed Rasmus Lindh (both HMD).
The yellow flew first for a collision between Reece Gold of Juncos Hollinger Racing squeezing Enaam Ahmed (Cape Motorsports) into the wall on the run between Turns 3 and 4.
The second yellow was caused by contact between Colin Kaminsky and Jagger Jones sending the latter into the Turn 4 tire-wall, and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick pushing the Cape Motorsports driver further in. She was extracted and returned to pitlane for repairs.
At the restart, Abel made a great move to get past both Rasmussen and Foster down the inside into Turn 1 and claim the lead, while Nolan Siegel moved his HMD car past his squabbling teammates Simpson and Lindh to snatch fourth. Danial Frost and Josh Green also took advantage to move into fifth and sixth, up from seventh and 10th on the grid respectively.
Abel stretched his lead over Foster, the reigning champion in Indy Pro 2000 (now called USF Pro 2000) to 2.5sec and then held it steady, as the Andretti driver kept Rasmussen at arm’s length. This trio were pulling away from the Siegel-Frost-Green-Simpson-Lindh train, with Kaminsky and Hunter McElrea completing the top 10.
Just before the halfway point in this 45-lap race, Foster had pared down Abel’s advantage to under one second, and Rasmussen remained within two seconds of the Andretti driver. Both Abel and Foster set their fastest laps so far on Lap 24, but Foster’s was 0.2sec quicker. He was now just half a second behind the leader.
Further back, Lindh and McElrea pounced on an error by Simpson at Turn 1 to move into seventh and eighth.
On Lap 27, the full course yellows flew for Josh Pierson stuffing his HMD entry into the tire barrier at Turn 10. At the green flag, which came on Lap 32, Abel took a curious but effective line through the final turn to stay well clear of Foster who immediately came under pressure from Rasmussen. Foster moved right under braking for Turn 1, but slithered long, allowing Rasmussen and Siegel to dive past. As he battled to retain fourth from Frost through Turn 3, he struck the wall and had to limp to the pitlane. His teammate Chadwick outbraked herself for Turn 4 and went into the tires again. Out came the full course caution again.
On the restart, it was Abel’s turn to make an error under pressure while protecting the inside from Rasmussen, and while he struggled to gather up the tail-out moment, hindering his immediate pursuer, Siegel and Frost pounced to move into first and second.
Further around the lap, a three-car pile-up took out Josh Green and Matteo Nannini, promoting Ernie Francis Jr. to fifth ahead of McElrea, Christian Bogle and Kaminsky.
Inevitably, after these caution periods, it was now a timed race, and at the drop of the green, Siegel outbraked himself, allowing Frost to drive around the outside of him in Turn 2.
Siegel then barely held off Abel and Rasmussen to the checkered flag, while McElrea nipped past Francis to claim fifth.
Thanks to swift repair work by the Andretti team – and attrition – Chadwick and Foster were able to rejoin the field to claim 13th and 14th respectively.
|
P
|
Name
|
Laps
|
Diff
|
Led
|
ST
|
Status
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Danial Frost
|
40
|
LAP 40
|
2
|
7
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
51
|
2
|
Nolan Siegel
|
40
|
1.8038
|
4
|
6
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
41
|
3
|
Jacob Abel
|
40
|
1.9782
|
27
|
2
|
Active
|
Abel Motorsports
|
38
|
4
|
Christian Rasmussen
|
40
|
2.2621
|
3
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
32
|
5
|
Hunter McElrea
|
40
|
2.7494
|
12
|
Active
|
Andretti Autosport
|
30
|
6
|
Ernie Francis Jr.
|
40
|
4.3832
|
17
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
28
|
7
|
Josh Green
|
40
|
4.7900
|
10
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
26
|
8
|
Reece Gold
|
40
|
7.2390
|
8
|
Active
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
24
|
9
|
Rasmus Lindh
|
40
|
8.2011
|
4
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
22
|
10
|
Kyffin Simpson
|
40
|
9.1595
|
5
|
Active
|
HMD Motorsports
|
20
|
11
|
Colin Kaminsky
|
40
|
16.6940
|
14
|
Active
|
Abel Motorsports
|
19
|
12
|
Christian Bogle
|
39
|
In Pit
|
19
|
In Pit
|
HMD Motorsports
|
18
|
13
|
Jamie Chadwick
|
39
|
1 LAPS
|
18
|
Active
|
Andretti Autosport
|
17
|
14
|
Louis Foster
|
38
|
2 LAPS
|
7
|
1
|
Active
|
Andretti Autosport
|
18
|
15
|
Matteo Nannini
|
34
|
Contact
|
9
|
Contact
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
15
|
16
|
Josh Pierson
|
26
|
Contact
|
15
|
Contact
|
HMD Motorsports
|
14
|
17
|
James Roe
|
23
|
Mechanical
|
16
|
Mechanical
|
Andretti Autosport
|
13
|
18
|
Jagger Jones
|
3
|
Contact
|
13
|
Contact
|
Cape Motorsports
|
12
|
19
|
Enaam Ahmed
|
---
|
Contact
|
11
|
Contact
|
Cape Motorsports
|
11
Latest news
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.