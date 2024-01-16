Two-time NASCAR Mexico champion de Alba Jr. joins Andretti Cape for 2024

A two-year agreement, de Alba will spend the 2024 season driving the No. 2 entry for the newly formed Andretti Cape Indy NXT before transitioning to Andretti’s Indy NXT outfit for 2025.

The 24-year-old Mexican comes in as a two-time NASCAR Mexico Series champion (2021, 2023), along with titles in SC Super Copa (2019) and Super Copa GTM (2021, 2023). He debuted in USF Pro 2000 in 2022 with two wins and four podiums to place eighth in the championship. Another season in Indy Pro 2000 saw him score only one win but add more consistency with three additional runner-up results en route to finishing third in the overall standings.

“Bringing Salvador onto the Andretti Cape Indy NXT roster this year is an excellent move for us,” said Andretti Global President J-F Thormann.

“He has a strong resume in a variety of series and recently walked out of 2023 with two driver’s championships, which is an impressive feat that hasn’t gone unnoticed. We think that Salvador’s experience and eagerness will make him a great asset to the Andretti Cape Indy NXT team, and we’re looking forward to helping to develop his career and watching him grow through 2025.”

In many ways the latest opportunity has been a long time coming as de Alba received his first-ever taste of Indy NXT machinery in July 2021 in a test with Andretti at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Joining Andretti Cape is the biggest step in my career so far, and I’m excited to be part of this team,” de Alba said.

“Last year was great for me across NASCAR, Super Copa and USF Pro 2000, so I’m eager to start competing in Indy NXT for the first time. With the help of my sponsors, Michel Jourdain and the Andretti Cape team, we’re pleased to make the jump to Indy NXT, and I plan to work hard to make the most out of this season.”