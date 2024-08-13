Why Myles Rowe has got to “work towards being elite” before IndyCar leap

All signs are pointing to Myles Rowe returning for a second year in Indy NXT for 2025 as opposed to a promotion to the IndyCar Series.

The spotlight has been on Rowe since being selected by Force Indy, a pilot program of Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equality and Change that was created in July 2020 designed to provide increased opportunities in the sport for minorities and women.

After claiming the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship, there was plenty of buzz around Rowe in the step up to Indy NXT at the start of this year.

Driving the No. 99 HMD Motorsports with Force Indy entry, the attention only elevated after starting off with five consecutive top 10 finishes, including a season-best of fourth (Detroit).

However, random incidents such as a throttle sensor failing at Mid-Ohio or a tire puncture at the hands of a rival’s front wing at Laguna Seca, have led to the 24-year-old finishing 17th or worse in the past five races. Through 10 rounds, he sits ninth in the championship standings but only 37 points behind Callum Hedge in fourth (252-215).

“The speed's been there,” Rowe told Motorsport.com. “In terms of the package we have, just having the car underneath us, that's been affecting us having even better finishes; just getting that package right at the right time for qualifying.

“But I think the year has been really good. I've learned a lot driving-wise. I've learned a lot more honestly this year through practice sessions and qualifying than I have through the races.

“Just learning techniques, especially being on such a big team with all the data, whether you're the fastest or the slowest, you have all these different styles to look at to really help you understand in each corner all the different things you could be doing.

“Even if you could have someone that has a similar time in a corner but you have eight, nine other drivers to look at that, might have a slightly faster time in that particular corner, but a slower lap time overall, sort of a thing. Having the ability of that massive amount of information to really dissect my driving in practices has really gone well.

“Looking towards the future, probably running Indy NXT next year, I think that's gonna be a big benefit.”

Those recent random issues that negated a strong start only further Rowe’s focus forward as the series prepares for the first of its final four races of the season this weekend at the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway in Madison, Illinois.

“I’m just more hungry and the desire is just even stronger,” Rowe said. “Unfortunately, this year just hasn’t been a lucky year inside of the car, but like everything there’s a balance.

“It’ll turn around soon. We thought it’d be Iowa, so we’ll see in Gateway. But yeah, it sucks because it could have been an indication that maybe something different could have happened next year.”

Team Penske President Tim Cindric has kept a watchful eye on Rowe’s progress and believes it’s important to not rush him up into North America’s premier open-wheel championship too soon.

“Well, I think as a rookie and the competition when you’ve got 19 cars in that series, the worst thing you want to do is set anybody up for failure,” Cindric told Motorsport.com.

“So, I think the important thing is to be successful where you are, and to continue to learn. As long as he’s learning, he’ll get to where he needs to be, as long as he’s progressing.

“Having a sight on hurrying up to get to the next level, I’ve always said you focus on the level you’re at and the rest takes care of itself. He’s doing a good job in that series, but in IndyCar you’ve got to be elite, so he’s got to continue to work towards being elite.”

For Rowe, who resides in Brooklyn, New York, a return for a second season in IndyCar’s top development category allows more time to sharpen his craft in and out of the car.

“We know that without those results hindering me, there would be a lot of pressure to kind of make things a little bit more fast paced, but now it's almost like the universe just telling everyone around the program to just slow down and just let me grow a bit more,” Rowe said.

“So, that's just what I'm gonna take it as and that's how I'm taking it right now. And I'm appreciative of it because there's so many things; there's a vision that I have for myself when I'm officially in IndyCar.

“I believe it takes another year. I don’t mean driving-wise, I just mean as a person.”

And that also provides the opportunity for Rowe to build out his many interests that span in and out of racing.

“I want to have a charity that’s involved in motorsport and such, a production company that helps advertise that charity and also the other company, the clothing brand that I’ll have,” Rowe said.

“I need time for that. I don’t have three or four people communicating back to me on how they’re helping me, it’s just me right now.

“So, it’s going to give me time to do what I need to do. I think the universe took it into its own hands because without it, the program would be looking to make something happen really fast.”