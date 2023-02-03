Bathurst 12 Hour: Habul dominates Practice 3
Kenny Habul dominated the third practice session for the Bathurst 12 Hour in the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes.
Reigning race winner Habul wasted little time getting down to the business in the second 40-minute session dedicated to Bronze-ranked drivers.
He effectively led the way from the word go in the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes, a series of improvements yielding a 2m05.309s in the early part of the session.
At the time that left Habul more than three seconds clear of the field, with Liam Talbot (#65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) and Brad Schumacher (#55 Schumacher Audi) only closing the gap to around 1.5 seconds in the second half of the session.
They didn't get much closer, either, Talbot still more than nine-tenths adrift as he finished the session second fastest.
Schumacher was third, just over a second off Habul, after improving right at the flag.
There was another one second gap between Schumacher and fourth-placed Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #99 Triple Eight Mercedes.
The two Volante Rosso Mercedes were fifth and sixth, Ross Poulakis leading Tony Bates, followed by reigning GT World Challenge Australia champ Yasser Shahin in the #777 MPC Audi.
The #4 Grove Racing Porsche made its first appearance in the top 10 for the day with the eighth fastest time ahead of Andrew Fawcett (#10 International Motorsports Audi) and Marcelo Zalloua (#44 Valmont Mercedes).
WRT BMW driver Valentino Rossi, who topped today's earlier Bronze-only session, wasn't given a dispensation to run as an 'invited Silver' this time around.
Friday practice concludes with a fourth 40-minute session, open to all drivers, at 4:10pm local time.
Live coverage of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will start on Motorsport.tv from Saturday onwards (not available to viewers in Australia and New Zealand).
