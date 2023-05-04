Subscribe
Bathurst 12 Hour needs new backer

The Bathurst 12 Hour will have a new naming rights backer from next year thanks to a realignment between Supercars and Liqui Moly.

The lubricants giant has been the naming rights backer of the round-the-clock GT enduro, owned and run by Supercars, for over a decade.

However a new multi-year deal between Liqui Moly and Supercars spells the end of the Bathurst 12 Hour naming rights agreement.

Instead Liqui Moly will become the official oil backer of the Sydney and Gold Coast Supercars events this year, and for the Perth event in 2024 and 2025.

Negotiations are already underway with a new potential naming rights backer for the 12 Hour, which moves to a mid-February date for 2024.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour has seen significant growth over the past 10 years, both in terms of public profile and the level of competition on the track,” said Bathurst 12 Hour event direct Shane Rudzis.

“Liqui Moly has been an integral part of that growth, and we as well as race fans across Australia are grateful for their involvement in what has become an extremely popular event both domestically and internationally.

“We are excited to have announced a new date for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour for mid-February, and are looking forward to making more exciting announcements about the event in the near future.”

Liqui Moly Australia managing director Vincent Prinzing added: “This strategic transition in our partnership with Supercars means we are handing over the Bathurst 12 Hour in the strongest position it has ever been and we are proud to have played a role in its growth alongside the event’s organisers, competitors, and supporters over the last decade.

“It has been an amazing journey seeing the growth that has been achieved, and we are confident that the event will continue its upward trajectory as one of the great GT racing events in the world for many years to come.”

