Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1 Next / Bathurst 12 Hour: Habul dominates Practice 3
Intercontinental GT Challenge / Bathurst 12 Hours News

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

Valentino Rossi made a sensational debut on the Mount Panorama circuit as he topped the second qualifying session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2
Listen to this article

The session, limited to Bronze-ranked drivers, got off to an interrupted start, the red flag making its first appearance of the weekend a few minutes in when Keith Kassulke looped the #52 MARC V8 at The Cutting.

Once the session went green it was Brad Schumacher (#55 Schumacher Audi) and Kenny Habul (#75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes) that initially battled it out at the top.

That battle proved to be incredibly tight, Habul's 2m06.135s leading Schumacher's 2m06.139s with a little over 10 minutes to go.

Read Also:

It was at that point the pair were jumped by Valentino Rossi in the #46 WRT BMW, the MotoGP legend – and Bathurst rookie – having been granted a dispensation for the session despite his Silver driver ranking.

Rossi was still leading when the session was red-flagged again inside the last 10 minutes after Marc Cini hit the wall at The Cutting in the #9 MPC Audi.

When the action resumed Bathurst local Schumacher made his play for top spot, jumping ahead of Rossi with a 2m05.518s right at the flag.

But Rossi was able to respond, the MotoGP legend reclaiming top spot with a 2m05.448s on his final run.

Habul was unable to improve in the closing minutes and had to settle for third ahead of Liam Talbot in the #65 MPC Audi.

Yasser Shahin was fifth fastest in the #777 MPC Audi, one spot clear of GT World Challenge Australia rival Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #99 Triple Eight Mercedes.

Andrew Fawcett (#10 International Motorsports Audi) and Marcelo Zalloua (#44 Valmont Racing Mercedes) were next while Tony Bates (#24 Volante Rosso Mercedes) and Geoff Emery (#222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes).

Practice continues with another Bronze-only session at 2pm local time.

shares
comments

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1

Bathurst 12 Hour: Habul dominates Practice 3
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Rossi reacts to "mythical" Mount Panorama

Rossi reacts to "mythical" Mount Panorama

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Rossi reacts to "mythical" Bathurst Rossi reacts to "mythical" Mount Panorama

Bathurst crash driver cleared of serious injuries

Bathurst crash driver cleared of serious injuries

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

No serious injuries from B12H crash Bathurst crash driver cleared of serious injuries

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'

Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'

NAS NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year' Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'

Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive”

Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive”

IndyCar

Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive” Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive”

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

WRC WRC

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino

Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino

IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.