Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Next / Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice
Intercontinental GT Challenge / Bathurst 12 Hour Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Talbot tops crash-affected Practice 3

Liam Talbot topped a third practice session that saw one of the seven Audis in the field badly damaged.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 12 Hour: Talbot tops crash-affected Practice 3
Listen to this article

Practice 2 pacesetter Brad Schumacher (#74 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) made a fast start to the second Am-only session, pulling almost a second over the field with a 2m08.290s on his third lap.

But not long after that the session ground to a halt after Theo Koundouris hit the wall in his MPC Audi at Reid Park.

The incident left the #47 Audi badly damaged, the recovery taking more than 20 minutes.

That led to organisers extending the session by 25 minutes to ensure the Am drivers could get their full 40 minutes of running.

Once the session was green again times began to tumble, Liam Talbot leading the way in the #65 MPC Audi with a 2m06.216s.

That's where the benchmark stayed, Talbot still on top as the chequered flag flew.

His margin back to Yasser Shahin in the #777 MPC Audi was four-tenths, Schumacher just another tenth back as the two Valvoline-backed Audi drivers continued their see-sawing battle.

Martin Konrad was the best of the non-Audis in the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes followed by Kevin Tse in the #91 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes.

Zane Morese led the way for the Invitational entries in the #52 MARC II Mustang ahead of Tony Bates (#24 MPC Audi), Stephen Grove (#4 Grove Racing Porsche), Declan Fraser (#95 MARC II V8) and Mark Rosser (#17 Team BRM Audi).

Practice continues this evening with a twilight session for all drivers starting at 5:05pm local time.

From Saturday you can watch all of the Bathurst 12 Hour action live and free on Motorsport.tv (not available to viewers in Australia and New Zealand).

shares
comments
2022 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Previous article

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Next article

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice

Finke responds to death with spectator restrictions
Offroad

Finke responds to death with spectator restrictions

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Van der Linde stars in evening practice

Bathurst 12 Hour: Talbot tops crash-affected Practice 3
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Talbot tops crash-affected Practice 3

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

2022 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Bathurst 12 Hour: Audis lead early practice
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Audis lead early practice

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.