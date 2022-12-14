Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / GruppeM locks in Bathurst tilt Next / Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge News

Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry

Craig Lowndes will lead the line-up for a Pro-Am entry raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia at the Bathurst 12 Hour next February.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry
Listen to this article

For the second year running the Supercars legend will spearhead a PCFA entry run by Ash Seward Motorsport under the Scott Taylor Motorsport banner.

Lowndes will again be joined in the PCFA car by Alex Davison and Geoff Emery for the round-the-clock enduro.

This year the line-up was victorious in Class C in a Carrera Cup car, raising $67,000 for the PCFA in the process.

Next year they will step up to a Pro-Am GT3 entry using STM's Mercedes AMG.

“I am excited to be heading back to Mount Panorama with good mates for a great cause," said Lowndes.

"Prostate Cancer has unfortunately impacted my family. So running a car in support of PCFA is a chance for us to have the conversation about getting checked, raising funds and having a red hot go at the podium."

The PCFA welcomed the return of the entry after a successful first campaign this year.

“Beyond the funds raised in 2022, the STM team helped us raise awareness of prostate cancer among hundreds of thousands of supporters in Australia and worldwide, driving action to save lives," said PCFA CEO Anne Savage.

“We are incredibly grateful to Scott Taylor for his generosity and leadership and to Craig and Lara Lowndes for their tireless and heartfelt support of our mission.

“2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are tremendously proud to have the backing of the STM team run under Ash Seward Motorsport.

“These guys are champions on and off the track and we can’t wait to hit the circuit in support of this truly first class motor-racing crew.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between February 3-5.

shares
comments
GruppeM locks in Bathurst tilt
Previous article

GruppeM locks in Bathurst tilt

Next article

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour

Bronze GT3 class added to Bathurst 12 Hour
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023
Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Australian GP boss Westacott steps down
Formula 1

Australian GP boss Westacott steps down

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Craig Lowndes More from
Craig Lowndes
Lowndes, Schenken join Supercars Hall of Fame Adelaide
Supercars

Lowndes, Schenken join Supercars Hall of Fame

"Seamless" first test for T8 Bathurst wildcard
Supercars

"Seamless" first test for T8 Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight wildcard, TCR teen to test tomorrow
Supercars

Triple Eight wildcard, TCR teen to test tomorrow

Latest news

Fraga eager to re-establish "real world" career in Japan
Super Formula Super Formula

Fraga eager to re-establish "real world" career in Japan

Gran Turismo esports star Igor Fraga says he is eager to re-establish his "real world" racing career in Japan following his Super Formula test appearance for Team Impul at Suzuka last week.

Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride
World Superbike World Superbike

Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride

Xavi Fores will move to the Supersport class of the MotoAmerica series in 2023 after missing out on a ride with the Barni Racing Ducati team in World Superbike.

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions

Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar, embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The #44 Aston Martin Vantage of Magnus Racing will be piloted by team owner John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally in the four endurance rounds of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.