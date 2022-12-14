Lowndes returns to charity Bathurst entry

Listen to this article

For the second year running the Supercars legend will spearhead a PCFA entry run by Ash Seward Motorsport under the Scott Taylor Motorsport banner.

Lowndes will again be joined in the PCFA car by Alex Davison and Geoff Emery for the round-the-clock enduro.

This year the line-up was victorious in Class C in a Carrera Cup car, raising $67,000 for the PCFA in the process.

Next year they will step up to a Pro-Am GT3 entry using STM's Mercedes AMG.

“I am excited to be heading back to Mount Panorama with good mates for a great cause," said Lowndes.

"Prostate Cancer has unfortunately impacted my family. So running a car in support of PCFA is a chance for us to have the conversation about getting checked, raising funds and having a red hot go at the podium."

The PCFA welcomed the return of the entry after a successful first campaign this year.

“Beyond the funds raised in 2022, the STM team helped us raise awareness of prostate cancer among hundreds of thousands of supporters in Australia and worldwide, driving action to save lives," said PCFA CEO Anne Savage.

“We are incredibly grateful to Scott Taylor for his generosity and leadership and to Craig and Lara Lowndes for their tireless and heartfelt support of our mission.

“2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we are tremendously proud to have the backing of the STM team run under Ash Seward Motorsport.

“These guys are champions on and off the track and we can’t wait to hit the circuit in support of this truly first class motor-racing crew.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between February 3-5.