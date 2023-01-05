Supercars squad to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut
The newest team in Supercars has announced an unexpected entry in the Bathurst 12 Hour next month.
PremiAir Racing will team up with Schumacher Motorsport to field a latest-spec Audi R8 in the Intercontinental GT Challenge opener.
The car is owned by Brad Schumacher, a Bathurst local and one of the top Am GT drivers in Australia.
The joint venture between PremiAir Racing and Schumacher Motorsport suggests PremiAir Supercars driver Tim Slade could form part of the driver line-up, he and Schumacher having teamed up for the three-hour GT World Challenge Australia race at Mount Panorama last November.
The exact driver line-up will be unveiled next week.
Schumacher has three Bathurst 12 Hour starts to his name, including an appearance with in a factory-backed Audi run by Melbourne Performance Centre last year alongside Kelvin van der Linde and Nathanael Berthon.
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.
Latest news
Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad
New McLaren recruit Rene Rast was impressed by the "high professional level" at the Formula E team, and says he understands its previous success as a Mercedes works squad.
Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup
Stewart-Haas Racing has added a pair of new crew chiefs to its NASCAR teams this season and both are familiar faces.
McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.
Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.