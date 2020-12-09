Ex-F1 driver Sakon Yamamoto to make single-seater return

The former Super Aguri, Spyker and HRT driver (pictured above in 2006) will form part of the B-Max Racing attack at Fuji Speedway on December 19-20, in what will be his first on-track appearance in a formula car since he contested the 2015 London E-Prix.

Yamamoto, 38, made 21 starts in F1 between 2006 and 2010, failing to score points and securing a best finish of 12th place in the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix.

After a spell as Virgin Racing's reserve driver in 2011 he bowed out of racing to focus on a career in social welfare, but returned to the cockpit to contest the final races of the 2015 Formula E season as a substitute for Antonio Felix da Costa at Amlin Aguri.

Sakon Yamamoto, Amlin Aguri Photo by: FIA Formula E

Those two races around Battersea Park remain his most recent appearances in a single-seater, and in more recent years he has turned his attention towards politics, unsuccessfully running for a seat in Japan's House of Councillors in 2019.

Yamamoto has however been active in the Super Taikyu sportscar series this season driving for Audi Team Mars in an Audi RS3 LMS sponsored by Swiss watchmaker Rebellion, which also backs B-Max in both Super Formula and Super Formula Lights.

Also on the grid for the Fuji Super Formula Lights finale will be Japanese motorsport legend and B-Max's Super Formula team director Satoshi Motoyama.

Satoshi Motoyama（B-Max Racing with Motopark） Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Last weekend it was revealed that Motoyama, a four-time champion in Formula Nippon and three-time JGTC/SUPER GT title winner, will participate in this weekend's final round of the Formula Regional Japanese Championship at Autopolis.

Toyota protege Ritomo Miyata wrapped up the Super Formula Lights title last weekend at Suzuka, building an unassailable lead over B-Max's lead driver Sena Sakaguchi.