Live: The second edition of the WSK Super Cup by MINI

Maglie (ITA), 6.06.2023: The time has come for the test dedicated to the youngest drivers with the second edition of the WSK Super Cup by MINI, the event reserved for the protagonists of MINI, taking place at the La Conca International Circuit in Muro Leccese from June 7th to 10th. This appointment is already establishing itself as a true "classic" of youth karting.

The approval of ACI Sport has also been added to endorse the second edition of the WSK Super Cup by MINI 2023. The event will in fact also have the title of National Trophy MINI Gr.3 ACI Karting.

All the main protagonists of MINI will be present.

The number of participants has definitely increased compared to last year and the drivers will be divided by age into two classes: 8 to 10 years for the MINI Gr.3 Under 10 and 10 to 12 years for the MINI Gr.3, competing with all the most qualified teams and the main protagonists of the category who have already stood out in the early part of this season.

Last year, Iacopo Martinese won the WSK Super Cup by MINI with the BabyRace Driver Academy team on Parolin-Iame-Vega. Some winners of the WSK 2023 Series are also competing in this second edition, such as the champions of the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Series, Iskender Zulfikari (MINI Gr.3) with Baby Race/Parolin-Iame and Oleksandr Legenkyi (Under 10) with Team Driver/KR-Iame, along with the main protagonists of the WSK Open Series, like the winner of the Under 10 category, Leonardo Gorski, with BabyRace/Parolin-Iame.

Among the participants at La Conca, there are also the winners of some rounds of the WSK Super Master Series and WSK Open Series: in the MINI Gr.3 category, Bosco Arias Chavarri, Gianmatteo Rousseau, William Calleja and Dean Hoogendoorn and in the Under 10 category, Antoine Venant, Achille Rea and Maximus Unt.

The schedule of the WSK Super Cup by MINI, La Conca:

Wednesday, June 7th and Thursday 8th: free practice from 8:45.

Friday, June 9th: free practice from 9:30; qualifying practice from 11:20; qualifying heatsfrom 13:30.

Saturday, June 10th: warm up at 9:00; Prefinals from 10:40; Final MINI Gr.3 Under 10 at 12:20; Final

MINI Gr.3 at 12:50.

Live Streaming coverage.

The event will be broadcast live on TV and streaming on Saturday, June 10th, for the final phase with

the Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the following websites www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION ACI Sport TV and Facebook.

GLOBAL RACING SYSTEM

Info, Results, Live Timing, Live Streaming: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Timetable 10 June 2023

WSK Super Cup by MINI

Saturday

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 10.40 MINI U10 PREFINAL A

PREFINAL

Track 11.00 MINI U10 PREFINAL B 11.20 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.40 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 12.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 12.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 12.25 DEPART – STARTING 12.45 PRIZES GIVING

MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 12.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 12.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 12.55 STARTING 13.15 PRIZES GIVING

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.