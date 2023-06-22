Live: Watch the final round of the WSK Open Series in Sarno

Sarno (ITA), 21.06.2023: On the weekend of June 25th, the protagonists of the WSK Open Series are ready to hit the track at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno for the fourth and final round, which will determine the champions in the MINI and KZ2 categories after the events in Lonato, Cremona and Castelletto. Also participating in Sarno are the two new categories, OK-N and OK-N Junior, making their debut in an event organized by WSK Promotion.

Thanks to the higher points allocation for this final round compared to previous events, an intense battle is expected among the top contenders for the category titles. With a total of 153 points available for the first-place finish in Sarno, including heats, Prefinal and Final, the competition promises to be fierce.

MINI Gr.3 - Bogdan Cosma Cristofor is leading the pack by a small margin.

In MINI, all the key contenders are present in full force. In the MINI Gr.3 class, after the first three rounds, the Romanian driver Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#539 Team Driver/KR-Iame-Vega) leads the championship with 219 points. He secured a victory in Cremona. Close behind is the Dutch driver Dean Hoogendoorn (#501 Kidix/KR-Iame), who won in Lonato and currently has 204 points. The Spanish driver Bosco Arias Chavarri (#503 Team Driver/KR-Iame) sits in third place with 160 points, thanks to his victory in the previous round in Castelletto.

MINI GR.3 Standings:

1. Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) points 219

2. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) points 204

3. Bosco Arias Chavarri (ESP) points 160

4. Vladimir Ivannikov points 149

5. Keelan Harvick (USA) points 131

MINI GR.3 UNDER 10 – Gorski is in the lead.

In the MINI Gr.3 Under 10 category, the Polish driver Leonardo Gorski (#511 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame-Vega) has taken the lead in the standings with 200 points after his victory in the previous round in Castelletto. He is followed by Michele Orlando (#618 IPK Official/IPK-TM Kart) with 140 points, who secured a win in his debut race in Cremona. The Belgian driver Antoine Venant (#572 Kidix/KR-Iame) sits in third place with 132 points, having claimed a victory in the first round in Lonato.

MINI GR.3 U10 Standings:

1. Leonardo Gorskyi (POL) points 200

2. Michele Orlando (ITA) points 140

3. Antoine Venant (FRA) points 132

4. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) points 124

5. Sebastian Eskandari-Marandi (AUS) points 122

KZ2 – Everyone chasing Stan Pex.

In KZ2, the best of the field is present, with many champions ready to battle for the title after the two rounds in Lonato and Cremona. Leading the provisional standings with 141 points is the Dutch driver Stan Pex (#13 SP Motorsport/KR-TM Kart), who claimed victory in Cremona. He is followed by another Dutch driver, Senna Van Walstijn (#1 Sodikart/Sodi-TM Kart), with 88 points, who emerged victorious in Lonato. However, there will be many contenders eager to put on a show and challenge Pex for the top spot. Despite his advantage, Pex cannot yet claim the title. Among the top contenders is the young driver Cristian Bertuca (#51 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart), who has already won the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Series this year. With over 80 participants in Sarno, there is certainly no shortage of opponents.

KZ2 Standings:

1. Stan Pex (NLD) points 141

2. Senna Van Walstijn (NLD) points 88

3. Alessandro Minetto (ITA) points 80

4. Paolo Ippolito (ITA) points 69

5. Daniele Federici (ITA) points 49

OK-N and OK-N Junior at the debut.

In this round of the WSK Open Series, the two new categories, OK-N and OK-N Junior, will also be making their debut in a WSK event at Sarno. These categories have already started their journey in the Italian ACI Karting Championship with the first two rounds, and the comparison between the different engines has immediately become interesting. An increasing participation is expected, with the aim of facilitating a gradual transition for the drivers from the lower categories.

Live TV and Streaming.

The event will be broadcast live on TV and through streaming on Sunday, June 25th, for the final phase, including the Prefinals and Finals of all categories. The coverage is available on the following websites

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The schedule of the WSK Open Series, Round 4, Sarno:

Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22: free practice from 8:30.

Friday, June 23: free practice from 8:30; qualifying practice from 14:20; qualifying heats from 15:40.

Saturday, June 24: warm up at 8:30; qualifying heats from 11:00.

Sunday, June 25: warm up at 8:30; live TV and Live Streaming coverage from 10:40 (Prefinals) and

Finals from 13:30 (13:30 MINI U10, 14:00 MINI GR.3, 14:30 KZ2, 15:00 OK-N and OK-N Junior).

Info, Results, Classifications: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.