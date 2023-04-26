Live: Watch the final round of WSK Super Master Series

Maglie (ITA), 21.04.2023: A particularly busy double weekend for WSK Promotion, with the imminent opening of the Italian Formula 4 Championship on April 23rd in Imola, and at the same time, the great organizational work for the preparation of the fourth and final round of the WSK Super Masters Series on April 27-30 in Cremona, where a "sold out" event is announced with about 300 entered drivers.

All the protagonists of the four categories of the championship are expected at the Cremona Circuit, from the smallest MINI to the most powerful OKJ, OK and KZ2, for a great event that can be followed live on TV Streaming on Sunday, April 30th on the following websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

Classifications are open to all results, 153 points are up for grabs for the first classified in Cremona.

The standings in the championship after the first three events in Lonato, Franciacorta and Sarno are still open to any outcome, thanks to the point system for this fourth race in Cremona, where the first classified driver can earn a whopping 153 points. In the following is how the championship looks for each category.

KZ2 – Bertuca leads a good group of rivals.

In the KZ2 category, the Italian driver Cristian Bertuca (#101 Birel ART Racing/BirelART-TM-Vega) is in the lead with 241 points, thanks to his excellent results in the previous three races (victory in Lonato, second place in Franciacorta and third in Sarno). However, challenging the leader are his teammate, the English driver Freddie Slater (#127 Birel ART Racing/BirelART-TM), who climbed to 148 points with a victory in the previous race in Sarno and the French driver Emilien Denner (#121 Sodikart/Sodi-TM), who is always very fast and ready to make his mark, currently third at 146 points.

Close behind with 144 points is another French driver, Tom Leuillet (#110 Tony Kart R.T./Tony KartVortex), who won in Franciacorta but was forced to retire in Sarno and the Italian driver Giuseppe Palomba (#102 Birel ART Racing/BirelART-TM) totalled 136 points so far and is determined to make a comeback.

KZ2 championship classification KZ2:

1. Cristian Bertuca (ITA) points 241

2. Freddie Slater (GBR) points 148

3. Emilien Denner (FRA) points 146

4. Tom Leuillet (FRA) points 144

5. Giuseppe Palomba (ITA) points 136

GLOBAL RACING SYSTEM

OK – Egozi leads and author of a strong season so far.

In OK, the American driver Luis James Egozi (#204 Tony Kart R.T./Tony Kart-Vortex-LeCont) proved to be very productive and so far has had a high-level season, with a victory in Lonato and other good placements that have led him to occupy the first position with 219 points. Not far behind is the Danish driver David Walther (#201 Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 172 points and a victory in Franciacorta. Also, the performance of the Dutch driver René Lammers (#234 Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM) has been excellent, third with 167 points and second in Sarno, as well as that of the French driver Jimmy Helias (#245 Ward Racing/Tony Kart-Vortex) with 134 points. The Italian driver Luigi Coluccio (#203 Tony Kart R.T./Tony Kart-Vortex) is on the rise with a victory obtained in Sarno after the first two rather unlucky races.

OK championship classification:

1. Luis James Egozi (USA) points 219

2. David Walther (DNK) points 172

3. René Lammers (NLD) points 167

4. Jimmy Helias (FRA) points 134

5. Luigi Coluccio (ITA) points 125

OKJ – Hanna Hernandez in the lead with a small margin.

The situation in OK-Junior is rather open and the difference in points between the top-ranked drivers is very close. The victory obtained in the third round in Sarno earned the Colombian Salim Hanna Hernandez (#328 Ricky Flynn/LN Kart-Vortex-Vega) lead of the standings with 153 points. He is followed by the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#351 Energy Corse/Energy-TM) with 147 points, who reduced the gap with a win in the Prefinal at Sarno. The previous leader Stepan Antonov (#310 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame) slipped to third place, while his teammate, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (#305 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame), moved up to fourth place with 120 points thanks to his second place on the podium at Sarno. Filippo Sala (#334 Sodikart/Sodi-TM) only gained a handful of points and slipped down to fifth place with 110 points.

OKJ championship classification:

1. Salim Hanna Hernandez (COL) points 153

2. Dries Van Langendonck (BEL) points 147

3. Stepan Antonov points 136

4. Oleksandr Bondarev (UKR) points 120

5. Filippo Sala (ITA) points 110.

MINI GR.3 – Hoogendoorn keeps the leadership.

In the highly contested MINI Gr.3, the Dutch driver Dean Hoogendoorn (#536 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) secured his position at the top of the leaderboard with 245 points after finishing third in the final at Sarno. He is followed closely by the Turkish driver Iskender Zulfikari (#521 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) with 226 points, who finished second in the previous race behind Gianmatteo Rousseau (#541 Kidix/KR-Iame), another driver from the Kidix team. The other MINI Gr.3 drivers who are in the mix include Bosco Arias Chavarri (#505 Team Driver/KR-Iame), who is in third place with 151 points, and his teammate from Team Driver, the Romanian driver Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (#502 Team Driver/KR-Iame), who is in fourth place with 131 points. Tied for fourth place with the same amount of points is Vladimir Ivannikov (#512 Gamoto/EKS-TM), who secured his position with a win in the Prefinal at Sarno and a sixth-place finish in the Final.

GLOBAL RACING SYSTEM

MINI Gr.3 championship classification:

1. Dean Hoogendoorn (NLD) points 245

2. Iskender Zulfikari (TUR) points 226

3. Bosco Arias Chavarri (ESP) points 151

4. Bogdan Cosma Cristofor (ROU) points 131

5. Vladimir Ivannikov points 131.

MINI GR.3 UNDER 10 – Venant still in the lead of a very compact classification.

The classification is rather short also in the MINI Gr.3 Under 10, where there are several contenders ready to give the final blow to Cremona and win the championship, which is still in the hands of the Belgian Antoine Venant (# 543 Kidix / KR-Iame-Vega) with 186 points. The Swede Maximus Unt (# 566 Ward Racing / Tony Kart-TM) has moved to just 30 points behind thanks to his victory in Sarno, while the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi (# 501 Team Driver / KR-Iame), the protagonist of a very positive season, is 35 points behind. With his second place obtained in Sarno, Daniil Kutskov (# 524 BabyRace / Parolin-Iame) moved up to fourth position with 142 points, while the Italian Achille Rea (# 553 CRG Racing Team / CRG-TM) is fifth with 126 points thanks to the victory obtained in Franciacorta.

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 championship classification:

1. Antoine Vanant (BEL) points 186

2. Maximus Unt (SWE) points 156

3. Oleksandr Legenkyi (UKR) points 151

4. Daniil Kutskov points 142

5. Achille Rea (ITA) points 126.

Info, Classifications, Results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

The next round of the WSK Super Master Series:

4th Rd – 30/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2

Sunday schedule

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 10.30 OKJ PREFINAL A



PREFINAL

Piste Track 10.50 OKJ PREFINAL B 11.10 MINI U10 PREFINAL A 11.25 MINI U10 PREFINAL B 11.40 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.55 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 12.10 KZ2 PREFINAL 12.30 OK PREFINAL A 12.50 OK PREFINAL B

OKJ FINAL



OKJ FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING



MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING

KZ2 FINAL



KZ2 FINAL 15.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING

OK FINAL



OK FINAL 15.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.55 STARTING 16.15 PRIZES GIVING About WSK Karting WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants. A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years. And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport. Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events. Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend. Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event. The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary. In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.