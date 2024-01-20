Live: Watch the first round of WSK Championship Cup at Lonato

Lonato (ITA), 16.01.2024: The international karting season is about to kick off at the South Garda Karting Circuit with the WSK Champions Cup, the first event on the WSK Promotion calendar. Taking place on the weekend of January 21st, this event marks the beginning of the 2024 season, featuring around 280 drivers from 51 countries in the MINI, OKNJ, OKJ, OK and KZ2 categories.

An excellent lineup of drivers will include the most qualified teams for this season opener, featuring many young talents, some of whom were winners in the previous edition. Examples include the Ukrainian Oleksandr Legenkyi, who transitioned from Under 10 to MINI Gr.3, the Turkish driver Iskender Zulfikari, now attempting OKJ after winning the Champions Cup in MINI in 2023, the English racer Lewis Wherrell, who triumphed last year in OKJ and is now competing in OK, and Cristian Bertuca, who is making another attempt in KZ2. The participation in the second year of the federal category OKNJ is also interesting, with several MINI protagonists moving up to the higher category among the top contenders.

Many champions will be vying for victory, including several making their debut with new teams. Giuseppe Palomba, after his recent victories in the WSK Euro Series 2022 in KZ2, is making his debut with Sodikart this year, alongside new teammates and former rivals like the French champion Emilien Denner. In short, there are many novelties, with a large number of rookies starting from MINI with a full roster of participants and various team changes in different categories. This makes the first event of the year particularly exciting, serving as an initial test for a season that promises to be captivating right from the start.

The final stages on Sunday, January 21st in Live Streaming.

On Sunday, January 21st, the prefinals and finals will be broadcast live on TV Live Streaming on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, on the WSK, Motorsport.com, YouTube websites and on the Vimeo platform, respectively available at:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.com/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The program of the WSK Champions Cup, Lonato:

Wednesday January, 17th and Thursday 18th: free practice from 8:00.

Friday, January 19th: free practice from 8:20; qualifying practice from 10:40; qualifying heats from 13:00.

Saturday, January 20th: warm up at 8:00; qualifying heats from 10:00.

Sunday, January 21st: warm up at 8:00; live on TV and Live Streaming: Prefinals from 9:20, Finals from 12:30 (12:30 MINI GR3, 13:00 MINI U10, 14:00 OKJ, 14:30 KZ2; 15:00 OK; 15:30 OKNJ).

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.