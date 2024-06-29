Live: Watch the first round of WSK Euro Series at Franciacorta

Maglie (ITA), 24.06.2024: The WSK Euro Series kicks off at the Franciacorta Karting Track with the first round scheduled from June 26th to 30th. This event marks the midpoint of the WSK Promotion sports calendar with an excellent turnout of over 250 drivers in the MINI, OKNJ, OKN, OKJ and OK categories.

The WSK Euro Series will comprise two events: the opening round this weekend in Franciacorta, at the start of summer, and the final round in late September where champions will be celebrated in the spectacular setting of Sarno. While all WSK competitions always offer the same high sporting standards, the WSK Euro Series holds a special significance for international karting. Over its many previous editions, it has served as an important springboard for numerous talents who now occupy a place on the Formula 1 starting grid. This year as well, the Euro Series is set to welcome numerous drivers, teams and enthusiasts from around the world.

The second round of the WSK Euro Series at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno will take place from September 25th to 29th. Both events feature the same categories: MINI, OKNJ, OKN, OKJ and OK.

Live on TV.

The final phase on Sunday, June 30th, will be broadcast live on TV via live streaming on the WSK Promotion Facebook page, the WSK and Motorsport.com websites, YouTube, and the Vimeo platform:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp https://motorsport.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION

The program of the WSK Euro Series, Rd1 Franciacorta:

Wednesday, June 26th: Free practice from 8:30.

Thursday, June 27th: Free practice from 8:30.

Friday, June 28th: Qualifying practice from 11:20; heats from 14:00.

Saturday, June 29th: Warm up from 8:30; Qualifying heats from 10:50.

Sunday, June 30th: Warm up from 8:00; Prefinals from 9:30, Finals from 13:20 covered live on TV and through the Live Streaming.

The calendar of the two rounds of the WSK Euro Series:

1st Rd – 30/06/2024 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK.

2nd Rd – 29/09/2024 SARNO / MINI – OKNJ – OKN – OKJ – OK.

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.