Live: Watch the first round of WSK Euro Series at Franciacorta

Franciacorta (ITA), 29.08.2023: Everything is set at the Franciacorta Karting Track for the opening round of the WSK Euro Series, starting from August 30th with free practices and concluding, after the qualifying phase, on Sunday, September 3rd with the pre-finals and finals broadcasted live on TV and streaming platforms WSK, Motorsport.tv, and YouTube.

The drivers from the MINI, OKJ, and OK categories take to the track at Franciacorta, for the first of the two rounds of the 2023 edition of the WSK Euro Series, along with the drivers of the two new OK-N and OK-N Junior categories established by FIA Karting and ACI Sport. The overall participation remains substantial with over 310 drivers, once again confirming how the Euro Series has become an essential event in the WSK Promotion calendar.

The WSK Euro Series has always served as a launching pad for many young talents. This is evidenced by the fact that many of the current stars in Formula 1 have competed in this historic WSK series, which boasts an impressive list of motorsport champions in its hall of fame.

The final event of the WSK Euro Series will take place in the second round on November 5th at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno, with the participation of the KZ2 category as well.

The schedule of WSK Euro Series, Round 1, Franciacorta:

Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31: free practice from 8:30.

Friday, September 1: 8:30 free practice; 10:50 qualifying; 13:40 qualifying heats.

Saturday, September 2: 8:15 warm-up; 10:30 qualifying heats.

Sunday, September 3: 8:30 warm-up; Live on TV and Live Streaming starting from 9:50 with Prefinals and from 12:30 with Finals (12:30 PM MINI U10, 14:00 MINI GR.3, 14:30 OKJ, 15:00 OK; 15:30 OKN-OKNJ).

WSK Euro Series 2023:

1°Rd – 03/09/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK - OKN - OKNJ

2°Rd – 05/11/2023 SARNO / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2 - OKN - OKNJ

