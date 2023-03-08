Live: Watch the first round of WSK Open Series in Lonato
The first round of the new WSK Open Series, open to categories MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior and X30 Senior will get underway in the weekend of March 12th at the South Garda Karting circuit
Maglie (ITA), 6.03.2023: Just one week after the penultimate round of the WSK Super Master Series, a new international series organized by WSK Promotion is kicking off. The opening round of the WSK Open Series will in fact take place from March 8th to March 12th at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, for the first of four races in this new championship.
Competing in the event are the MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior, and X30 Senior, which for this inaugural event have a significant number of participants: 200 drivers are expected, including the young MINI drivers who are always known for their spectacular and uncertain races until the finish line.
The event will be broadcast live on TV streaming on Sunday, March 12th for the final phase with the
Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the websites:
www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.
The other rounds of the WSK Open Series:
After the opening in Lonato, the WSK Open Series continues on April 2nd in Cremona, April 16th in
Castelletto, and June 25th in Sarno for the fourth and final race, which will feature the new categories OKN and OKN-Junior.
The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 1, Lonato:
Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9: free practice.
Friday, March 10: qualifying practice and heats.
Saturday, March 11: qualifying heats.
Sunday, March 12: Prefinals and Finals.
The complete calendar of the WSK OPEN SERIES:
1st Rd – 12/03/2023 LONATO / MINI - X30J - X30S - KZ2
2nd Rd – 02/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI - X30J - X30S - KZ2
3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI - X30J - X30S
4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI - OKN - OKNJ - KZ2
Info: www.wskarting.it/index.asp
Sunday
|
PREFINAL
|
TIME
|
CATEGORY
|
NOTES
|
ACTIVITY
|
PLACE
|
10.50
|
MINI U10
|
PREFINAL A
|
PREFINAL
|
Track
|
11.10
|
MINI U10
|
PREFINAL B
|
11.30
|
MINI GR3
|
PREFINAL A
|
11.50
|
MINI GR3
|
PREFINAL B
|
12.10
|
KZ2
|
PREFINAL
|
12.30
|
X30Junior
|
PREFINAL
|
12.50
|
X30Senior
|
PREFINAL
MINI U10 FINAL
|
MINI U10
FINAL
|
13.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
13.52
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
13.55
|
STARTING
|
14.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
MINI GR3 FINAL
|
MINI GR3
FINAL
|
14.20
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.22
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
14.25
|
STARTING
|
14.45
|
PRIZES GIVING
KZ2 FINAL
|
KZ2
FINAL
|
14.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
14.52
|
P3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK - EVACUATION DE LA PISTE
|
14.55
|
STARTING
|
15.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
X30Junior FINAL
|
X30J
FINAL
|
15.20
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
15.22
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.25
|
STARTING
|
15.45
|
PRIZES GIVING
X30Senior FINAL
|
X30S
FINAL
|
15.50
|
STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS)
|
3’ SIGN
CLEAR THE TRACK
|
15.55
|
STARTING
|
16.15
|
PRIZES GIVING
About WSK Karting
WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.
A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.
And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.
Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.
Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.
Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.
The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.
In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.
Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday
Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest
