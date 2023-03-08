Live: Watch the first round of WSK Open Series in Lonato

Listen to this article

Maglie (ITA), 6.03.2023: Just one week after the penultimate round of the WSK Super Master Series, a new international series organized by WSK Promotion is kicking off. The opening round of the WSK Open Series will in fact take place from March 8th to March 12th at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, for the first of four races in this new championship.

Competing in the event are the MINI, KZ2, X30 Junior, and X30 Senior, which for this inaugural event have a significant number of participants: 200 drivers are expected, including the young MINI drivers who are always known for their spectacular and uncertain races until the finish line.

The event will be broadcast live on TV streaming on Sunday, March 12th for the final phase with the

Prefinals and Finals of all categories, to be followed on the websites:

www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The other rounds of the WSK Open Series:

After the opening in Lonato, the WSK Open Series continues on April 2nd in Cremona, April 16th in

Castelletto, and June 25th in Sarno for the fourth and final race, which will feature the new categories OKN and OKN-Junior.

The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 1, Lonato:

Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9: free practice.

Friday, March 10: qualifying practice and heats.

Saturday, March 11: qualifying heats.

Sunday, March 12: Prefinals and Finals.

The complete calendar of the WSK OPEN SERIES:

1st Rd – 12/03/2023 LONATO / MINI - X30J - X30S - KZ2

2nd Rd – 02/04/2023 CREMONA / MINI - X30J - X30S - KZ2

3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI - X30J - X30S

4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI - OKN - OKNJ - KZ2

Sunday

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 10.50 MINI U10 PREFINAL A



PREFINAL

Track 11.10 MINI U10 PREFINAL B 11.30 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.50 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 12.10 KZ2 PREFINAL 12.30 X30Junior PREFINAL 12.50 X30Senior PREFINAL

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING

MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING

KZ2 FINAL



KZ2 FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 P3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK - EVACUATION DE LA PISTE 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING

X30Junior FINAL



X30J FINAL 15.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING

X30Senior FINAL



X30S FINAL 15.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.55 STARTING 16.15 PRIZES GIVING

