Live: Watch the second round of Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy

WACKERSDORF, ALL IS SET!

Maglie, Italy, Monday June 3, 2024: The Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy is ready to return to the track for round 2, scheduled this weekend from June 7 to 9.

The location is the German Prokart Raceland track in Wackersdorf, recognized as one of the most technical in Europe. Its 1,190 meters in length, 9-12 meters in width, 7 right corners, and 4 left corners challenge drivers who excel in consistent and clean driving.

There will be 6 categories competing, in addition to the German Cup by Mini MAX: Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2, and DD2 Masters, with the E20 Senior and E20 Masters making their sesonal debut.

Friend, Babicek, or…?

The winners of 2024 so far have been Zdenek Babicek (TEPZ Racing), winner of the Belgian Cup by Mini MAX, and Albert Friend (Strawberry Racing) at the Winter Cup. It is natural to consider them as the top contenders for victory. But it won’t be a duel, as there are several drivers who have shown their talent so far. We are talking about Tom Read (Strawberry Racing) and Oliver Spencer (Dan Holland Racing), who retired in Belgium while fighting for the top positions. Also in the race will be the fast AJ Burggraaff (SP

Motorsport), poleman in Belgium, and Vince Vanderhallen (Bouvin Power), second at the Belgian Cup.

Ashcroft aims for the hat-trick

The absolute standout in Junior MAX is the Briton Jacob Ashcroft, who, together with the Dan Holland Racing team, has won everything there is to win so far. However, there is no shortage of contenders for victory. Starting with his teammates Toms Strele and Cameron Nelson, who were involved in an accident in the final at Genk and will have a clear goal of making a comeback.

Everything is open in Senior

Vic Stevens (Bouvin Power) arrives in Germany as the leader; a leadership that is certainly deserved but not guaranteed. Stevens “inherited” the top spot in Genk after Macauley Bishop (Dan Holland Racing) was penalized, who was originally first. Bishop, therefore, is the first who will want to make a comeback.

Along with him are the other two drivers on the podium in Belgium: Austin Lee (Kraft Motorsport) and Ethan Jeff-Hall (Sam Pollitt Racing). Also in the race are Kai Hunter (Hunter Motorsport), already in the spotlight in Spain at the Winter Cup, and three “specialists” such as Lewis Gilbert (Kraft Motorsport), Sean Butcher (KR Sport), and Jayden Thien (Dan Holland Racing).

Bol and Picot “closely watched”

The winners of round 1 of the RMCET Enzo Bol (SP Motorsport, DD2) and Nicolas Picot (Privateer) will have a challenging time on a completely different track like Wackersdorf. Especially Bol, who will have to face Patriks Locmelis (MRG Racing), among the most in shape in the category, and Bende Szabo (Privateer), with whom he shared the podium in Belgium, as well as big names such as Xen De Ruwe (AKK Sportstil) and Axel Saarniala (Force Racing), who is called to redeem the bitter finale of round 1.

The electric E20 classes debut

The season of the E20 classes also begins, with a calendar that includes Italian events at Franciacorta and Lonato, as well as 4 tickets up for grabs for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy Live Stream

On Sunday, June 9, the Pre-finals and Finals will be broadcasted live on TV through Live Streaming on Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy's Facebook page, RMCET website, Motorsport.com, and YouTube platforms:

ROTAX MAX Euro Trophy Facebook (click here), RMCET Website (click here), Motorsport.com (click here), RMCET Youtube channel (click here and subscribe it), WSK Promotion Youtube channel (click here and subscribe it).

Event Schedule:

- Wednesday, June 5: Free practices starting at 9:00 AM.

- Thursday, June 6: Free practices starting at 8:30 AM.

- Friday, June 7: from 9:00 AM Free Practices; from 12:30 AM Qualifying Practices; from

2:20 PM Heats.

- Saturday, June 8: from 8:45 AM Warm-up; from 11:00 AM Heats.

- Sunday, June 9: 8:30 AM Warm-up; Live on TV and Live Streaming from 10:20 AM Prefinals and 2:00 PM Finals.

Rotax MAX Challenge Euro Trophy, round 2, 9/6/2024

WACKERSDORF/ Mini MAX (GermanCup by Mini MAX) – Junior MAX – Senior MAX –

DD2 – DD2 Masters - E20 Senior - E20 Masters.

