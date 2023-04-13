Live: Watch the third round of WSK Open Series at Castelletto

Listen to this article

Castelletto di Branduzzo (ITA), 13.04.2023: Thursday's practice welcomed with rain all the participants of the third round of the WSK Open Series at the International Circuit 7 Laghi Kart in Castelletto di Branduzzo, but, fortunately, the forecast predicts clear improvement for the weekend.

The X30 Junior and X30 Senior categories are taking part in this event for the conclusion of their championship after the first two rounds in Lonato and Cremona. Also on track for the third round is MINI, which will then conclude the WSK Open Series in Sarno on June 25th with the return of KZ2 and the debut of OKN and OKNJ.

The first two titles of the WSK Open Series – X30 Junior and X30 Senior – will be awarded in Castelletto di Branduzzo on Sunday, April 16th. The leader in Junior is the Dutch driver Rocco Coronel (#704 Fath/Red Speed-Iame-MG), while the French Andy Ratel (#842 Beaumont/KR-Iame MG) is at the top in Senior.

As for the MINI category, which has over 80 entered drivers, the provisional leader in MINI Gr.3 isthe Dutch Dean Hoogendoorn (#501 Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega), while the Belgian Antoine Venant (#572Kidix/KR-Iame-Vega) remains in the lead in MINI Gr.3 Under 10.

The program of the WSK Open Series, Round 3, International Circuit 7 Laghi Kart:

Friday, April 14th: free practice from 8:45 a.m.; qualifying practice from 16:40.

Saturday, April 15th: warm up from 9:00 a.m.; qualifying heats from 11:10 a.m.

Sunday, April 16th: warm up from 9:00 a.m.; Live Streaming from 11:10 a.m. with Prefinals and from 13:50 p.m. with Finals (13:50 MINI U10, 14:20 MINI GR.3, 14:50 X30 Junior and 15:20 X30 Senior).

The Live Streaming

The event will be broadcast live on TV and via live streaming on Sunday, April 16th for the final phase, starting at 11:10 with the Prefinals and at 13:50 with the Finals of all categories, to be followed on the following websites: www.wskarting.it/index.asp, https://motorsport.tv/, https://www.youtube.com/@WSKPROMOTION.

The next rounds of the WSK Open Series 2023:

3rd Rd – 16/04/2023 CASTELLETTO / MINI - X30J - X30S

4th Rd – 25/06/2023 SARNO / MINI - OKN - OKNJ - KZ2

Info, Results, Classifications: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

Timetable - Sunday

PREFINAL TIME CATEGORY NOTES ACTIVITY PLACE 11.10 MINI U10 PREFINAL



PREFINAL

Track 11.30 MINI GR3 PREFINAL A 11.50 MINI GR3 PREFINAL B 12.10 X30Junior PREFINAL 12.30 X30Senior PREFINAL

MINI U10 FINAL



MINI U10 FINAL 13.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 13.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 13.55 STARTING 14.15 PRIZES GIVING

MINI GR3 FINAL



MINI GR3 FINAL 14.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.25 STARTING 14.45 PRIZES GIVING

X30Junior FINAL



X30J FINAL 14.50 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 14.52 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 14.55 STARTING 15.15 PRIZES GIVING

X30Senior FINAL



X30S FINAL 15.20 STARTING GRID MAKING UP (KART + DRIVER + MECHANICS) 15.22 3’ SIGN CLEAR THE TRACK 15.25 STARTING 15.45 PRIZES GIVING

About WSK Karting

WSK Promotion established the international karting series back in 2006. Since then, the WSK karting championships have achieved ever-increasing participation levels, becoming the most prestigious showcase of international karting, which in recent years has exceeded 30,000 overall driver participants.

A goal achieved through the intense work of the whole WSK team, carried out with commitment, dedication and passion over these past 16 years.

And above all through the trust placed in them by the staff, federations, manufacturers, teams and the many drivers who choose the WSK races and championships to begin their career in karting and international motorsport.

Today the karting carried out in the WSK series proudly represents the starting point of current motorsport champions; in recent years almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid has been made up of drivers that grew up in WSK events.

Karting promoted by WSK goes beyond the track and behind the scenes. Through its videos, WSK Promotion takes fans backstage at each race and lets them in on the activity in the paddock, to fully relive all the excitement of every racing weekend.

Since its inception WSK Promotion has been committed to giving maximum visibility to its series for the fans and enthusiasts who, especially in this period, follow the races from home. Precisely for this reason it has all the technical infrastructure needed to be able to autonomously and remotely manage every live event.

The team of experts at WSK is made up of real communication professionals: directors, camera operators, sound recordists and many others who use all the latest-generation technological equipment to broadcast the most spectacular racing action from the track. Always accompanied by English commentary.

In an era where communications travel quickly and at an incessant pace, WSK Promotion is quick not only on track but also on the internet. At wskarting.it visitors can stay up-to-date on all the latest news of each series. This is a real content hub containing all the available information.